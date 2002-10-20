Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Social Media Bias and Censorship

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 02, @08:16PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Today Senate Republicans held a hearing titled "Stifling Free Speech: Technological Censorship and the Public Discourse." It was the second such hearing to be held in Congress in the past six months — in September, House Republicans put on a similar show, lambasting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

[...] To the extent that these hearings have any basis in actual events, as Hirono notes, they tend to involve isolated cases in which some conservative-leaning person or organization is temporarily suspended from a service, or does not appear in search results, or is not being promoted sufficiently by a site's recommendation features. And while unintentional bias often is baked into algorithms, as this recent study of Facebook's ad products suggests, no research has ever suggested that Republicans have been disadvantaged on social media platforms.

In fact, as I often like to point out, Fox News typically gets more engagement on Facebook than any other publisher. Still, that's just one data point. How do partisan pages fare across the social network?

A study today published by Media Matters for America attempts to answer that question. Over 37 weeks, the authors measured engagement — likes, comments, and shares — across left- and right-leaning pages. What did they find?

https://www.theverge.com/interface/2019/4/11/18305407/social-network-conservative-bias-twitter-facebook-ted-cruz

Original Submission


«  US Military Eyes Nuclear Thermal Rocket for Missions in Earth-Moon Space
Social Media Bias and Censorship | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.