Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Watch a Meteroid Bounce Off the Earth's Atmosphere

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday October 03, @07:43PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the just-passing-by dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Watch a meteroid bounce off the Earth's atmosphere:

Last week, a small meteoroid stopped by for a quick visit into our atmosphere before bouncing back off into the cosmos.

Earthgrazing meteoroids, as they're called, are already pretty rare, according to Universe Today, showing up just a few times per year. But even more uncommon: This one was caught on tape — and as more meteoroid-spotting cameras are set up around the world, videos like this might grow more common.

(1/2) An earthgrazer above N Germany and the Netherlands was observed by 8 #globalmeteornetwork cameras on Sept 22, 03:53:35 UTC. It entered the atmosphere at 34.1 km/s, reached the lowest altitude of ~91 km and bounced back into space!@westernuScience@IMOmeteors@amsmeteorspic.twitter.com/5EgRivdcsu

— Denis Vida (@meteordoc) September 22, 2020

Original Submission


«  Quantum Entanglement Realized Between Distant Large Objects
Watch a Meteroid Bounce Off the Earth's Atmosphere | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)