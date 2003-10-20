from the just-passing-by dept.
Watch a meteroid bounce off the Earth's atmosphere:
Last week, a small meteoroid stopped by for a quick visit into our atmosphere before bouncing back off into the cosmos.
Earthgrazing meteoroids, as they're called, are already pretty rare, according to Universe Today, showing up just a few times per year. But even more uncommon: This one was caught on tape — and as more meteoroid-spotting cameras are set up around the world, videos like this might grow more common.
(1/2) An earthgrazer above N Germany and the Netherlands was observed by 8 #globalmeteornetwork cameras on Sept 22, 03:53:35 UTC. It entered the atmosphere at 34.1 km/s, reached the lowest altitude of ~91 km and bounced back into space!@westernuScience@IMOmeteors@amsmeteorspic.twitter.com/5EgRivdcsu
— Denis Vida (@meteordoc) September 22, 2020
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday October 03, @08:09PM (1 child)
I just get this error:
"The site at https://mobile.twitter.com/meteordoc/status/1308553949255999489 [twitter.com] has experienced a network protocol violation that cannot be repaired."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 03, @08:30PM
Twitter is doing weird stuff. First time I opened it, told me that the content was unavailable to me. Closed and reopened after a minute or so, I can see the video. You can see the same video here - https://www.universetoday.com/148041/video-shows-a-meteoroid-skipping-off-earths-atmosphere/ [universetoday.com]
I'd prefer it without the computer tracking line, that solid moving like is just a distraction, IMO.
I believe that I've seen this phenomena before. Nice clear night, there's a bit of a flash moving across the sky that lasts just half a minute or even less. Of course, what I saw may have been just about anything. Without magnification, it's just a moving bright spot in the sky.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber