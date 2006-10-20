Three scientists have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for work to understand black holes. Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were announced as this year's winners at a news conference in Stockholm. The winners will share the prize money of 10 million kronor (£864,200). Swedish industrialist and chemist Alfred Nobel founded the prizes in his will, written in 1895 - a year before his death.

David Haviland, chair of the physics prize committee, said this year's award "celebrates one of the most exotic objects in the Universe".

UK-born physicist Roger Penrose demonstrated that black holes were an inevitable consequence of Albert's Einstein's theory of general relativity. Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez provided the most convincing evidence yet of a supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy - the Milky Way.