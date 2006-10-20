Stories
COVID-19 Vaccine Production Could Demand 500,000 Shark Deaths

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 07, @03:47AM
acid andy writes:

500,000 sharks may have to die in the fight against COVID-19

A nonprofit organization estimates about 500,000 deep-sea sharks may need to die to supply the world with a coronavirus vaccine when one proves safe and effective.

A shark’s liver contains oil primarily made up of a compound called squalene, which can also be found in plants and humans. It’s largely known as a moisturizing agent in cosmetics such as skin creams and lip balms, but squalene is also used in some adjuvants — common ingredients in vaccines that help create a stronger immune response.

The compound has been used in U.S. flu vaccines since 2016 and has an “excellent safety record,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Squalene could also lower the amount of vaccine ingredients needed for each person, meaning more could be produced with less.

[...] “Using sharks in COVID-19 vaccines is short-sighted, unpredictable, and unsustainable. There are better alternatives,” Shark Allies wrote in an online petition with more than 13,000 signatures by Monday afternoon. “From a conservation perspective, there is no doubt that the overexploitation of a key component of the marine environment will have dire consequences. On a practical level, using such a finite resource for a product that will have to be made for billions of people, continuously for years to come, is impractical.”

About 3 million sharks are killed each year for their squalene, according to the nonprofit. Depending on the dosage, about 22,000 sharks could be killed to supply the U.S. with COVID-19 vaccines, although it’s unlikely every American will receive one.

You have to wonder what the knock-on effects of removing such vast numbers of an apex predator from our marine food chains would be.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday October 07, @04:00AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday October 07, @04:00AM (#1061504)

    If he wins the election [theguardian.com], this could be bad. Entertaining, but bad.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 07, @04:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 07, @04:08AM (#1061505)

      Shark Lives Matter! Humans are so devoid of empathy!

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 07, @04:14AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 07, @04:14AM (#1061506) Homepage Journal

    When I first read this story, I thought something like "A shame they're going to kill a bunch of sharks". A thought even went through my mind, that many people aren't worthy of the shark's sacrifices.

    It seems someone else had those thoughts, and took them far more seriously.

    An online movement to save sharks from becoming the next victims of the COVID-19 pandemic is growing in support.

    Earlier in September, a Los Angeles-based, shark-protection group, Shark Allies, made a post on Facebook and created a petition on Change.org regarding the dangers shark populations face as countries around the world race to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Sharks are a common source for an important vaccine ingredient known as squalene, which is added to vaccines to enhance the immune response, according to U.S..gov. Squalene can be found in many different sources including plants, but is harvested from shark livers because of its cost effectiveness and bountifulness, U.S..gov reported.

    As a result, Shark Allies grew concerned that the race for a vaccine may lead to unregulated countries harvesting an unsustainable amount of sharks that could endanger the species.


    The World Health Organization has identified squalene as an ingredient in pre-clinical COVID-19 vaccines, but does not list where the squalene comes from.

    "This could spell potential disaster for sharks and humans since this resource is neither sustainable nor reliable for the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine," Shark Allies wrote on Change.org. "Countries producing shark squalene may soon need the oil for their own vaccine. The supply chain has never been tested at the scale that a coronavirus vaccine would demand."

    Shark Allies' petition calls on regulatory agencies and manufactures to include nonanimal squalene in all tests for current and future products with squalene. The petition had surpassed its goal of 50,000 signatures, now with more than 57,000 as of Oct. 5.

    "The news about sharks used in vaccines has spread like wildfire around the globe," Shark Allies wrote in a Facebook post. "Using sustainable sources and protecting sharks doesn't have to take away anything from humans. We can do both. Alternatives exist!"

    Shark Allies' campaign for nonanimal squalene sources has pledged on writing and publishing a peer-reviewed paper targeting manufacturers and government agencies involved in the squalene and vaccine industries.

    https://phys.org/news/2020-10-shark-free-covid-vaccine-petition-gains.html [phys.org]

    Maybe the sharks can just go on strike, and stop producing squaline?

