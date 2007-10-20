A World War II shipwreck recently located off the coast of Poland may hold the dismantled pieces of the Amber Room[*], a Russian treasure looted by the Nazis and lost since 1945.

The wreck of the German steamship Karlsruhe lies 88 meters (290 feet) below the surface of the Baltic Sea and a few dozen kilometers north of the resort town of Ustka, Poland. It's in excellent shape after 75 years on the bottom, according to the team of 10 divers from Baltictech who located the wreck in June and announced the find in early October.

[...] "We don't want to get too excited, but if the Germans were to take [the Amber Room] across the Baltic Sea, then Karlsruhe steamer was their last chance," Baltictech wrote in a recent Facebook post announcing the find.