Pollutants banned for over 30 years linger in UK rivers – our wildlife is the evidence:
Banned and disused chemicals from our more industrial past continue to poison wildlife in rivers throughout the UK. But since these pollutants tend to exist in low concentrations in water and sediments, their modern influence is somewhat hidden. Animals accumulate chemicals over longer periods of time though, and in new research, we've discovered how these toxic relics are funneled through food chains to contaminate entire ecosystems.
[...] Pollution in many UK rivers decreased from the late 1970s and early 1980s onwards thanks to improvements in waste treatment and regulation of toxic chemicals. Initially, biodiversity recovered and river birds like the dipper returned to urban streams as their prey of fish and aquatic insects rebounded.
But improvements weren't universal or long-lived. Recent assessments found that only 14% of English rivers have a good ecological status, with conditions only slightly different from those that would be expected with no human disturbance. None of these rivers had sufficiently low levels of chemical pollution to be granted good chemical status. The situation was slightly better in Wales and Scotland, although conditions in these rivers were also well below targets.
[...] Research in 2014 showed that industrial flame retardants, such as PCBs and PBDEs, that were still present in rivers were accumulating in the eggs of dippers. The concentrations of these chemicals were high enough to explain the reduced weight and poor body condition of newborn chicks.
[...] In rivers with the highest concentrations of PCBs and PBDEs, the invertebrate prey was dominated by freshwater shrimp, which are good at tolerating pollution but make a nutritionally poor meal for dippers. In these rivers, dippers accumulated more toxic chemicals in their eggs as they were having to eat a greater number of this low-quality and highly contaminated prey. As pollution caused the abundance of invertebrate prey to shift in urban rivers, the effect on dippers further up the food chain slowly unfurled.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 11, @08:41AM
Chemicals banned 30 years ago are still in the rivers. Does that mean that the bans were ignored? Or does it mean the chemicals are that persistent? We might suspect a little of each, is what I think.
Remember DDT? Regulations banning DDT for various applications started as early as the 1950's, but it was still around when I was in high school. The old people who believed in the stuff didn't just throw it away, they stocked up while they still could and continued using it for years. ("No, boy, that isn't DDT, stop reading the label and put it in the blower like I told you!")
