Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Carnival Corp. Confirms Personal Information Compromised in Ransomware Incident

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 13, @02:38AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Carnival Corp. Confirms Personal Information Compromised in Ransomware Incident:

Leisure travel company Carnival Corporation last week confirmed that personal information pertaining to guests, employees, and crew was compromised in an August 2020 ransomware attack.

[...] In mid-August, the company announced that it detected a ransomware attack that resulted not only in some of its systems being encrypted, but also in the unauthorized download of some files.

[...] "On August 15, 2020, we detected a ransomware attack and unauthorized access to our information technology systems," the filing reads. "While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that the unauthorized third-party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for some of our operations."

In the filing, Carnival also notes that it is not aware of the compromised data being misused.

Carnival Corporation operates 10 different cruise lines and is based in both the US and the UK.

Original Submission


«  Laptops are on Fire! in a Good Way -- PC Sales Race to Highest Growth Rate Since 2011
Carnival Corp. Confirms Personal Information Compromised in Ransomware Incident | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 13, @02:45AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 13, @02:45AM (#1063837)

    As they are not allowed to operate their business, they could spend some time and effort on shoring up their IT.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 13, @03:18AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 13, @03:18AM (#1063852) Journal

      they could spend some time and effort on shoring up their IT.

      Alternatively, they could try putting their ships up on the shores.

      --
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 13, @03:16AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 13, @03:16AM (#1063851) Journal

    In the filing, Carnival also notes that it is not aware of the compromised data being misused.

    I'm sure it's safe to assume the compromised data will be used exclusively in the best interest of the persons the data pertains. In fact, those regulations about the data safety are just govt running amok and causing extra costs - it'll be so much cheaper if this data wouldn't be protected at all. (grin)

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(1)