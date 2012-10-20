Leisure travel company Carnival Corporation last week confirmed that personal information pertaining to guests, employees, and crew was compromised in an August 2020 ransomware attack.

[...] In mid-August, the company announced that it detected a ransomware attack that resulted not only in some of its systems being encrypted, but also in the unauthorized download of some files.

[...] "On August 15, 2020, we detected a ransomware attack and unauthorized access to our information technology systems," the filing reads. "While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that the unauthorized third-party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for some of our operations."

In the filing, Carnival also notes that it is not aware of the compromised data being misused.