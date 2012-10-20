Carnival Corp. Confirms Personal Information Compromised in Ransomware Incident:
Leisure travel company Carnival Corporation last week confirmed that personal information pertaining to guests, employees, and crew was compromised in an August 2020 ransomware attack.
[...] In mid-August, the company announced that it detected a ransomware attack that resulted not only in some of its systems being encrypted, but also in the unauthorized download of some files.
[...] "On August 15, 2020, we detected a ransomware attack and unauthorized access to our information technology systems," the filing reads. "While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that the unauthorized third-party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for some of our operations."
In the filing, Carnival also notes that it is not aware of the compromised data being misused.
Carnival Corporation operates 10 different cruise lines and is based in both the US and the UK.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 13, @02:45AM (1 child)
As they are not allowed to operate their business, they could spend some time and effort on shoring up their IT.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 13, @03:18AM
Alternatively, they could try putting their ships up on the shores.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 13, @03:16AM
I'm sure it's safe to assume the compromised data will be used exclusively in the best interest of the persons the data pertains. In fact, those regulations about the data safety are just govt running amok and causing extra costs - it'll be so much cheaper if this data wouldn't be protected at all. (grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0