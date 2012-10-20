Stories
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Only 13 percent of businesses use public cloud across the organization:

Despite 77 percent of businesses using public cloud in some form, a new survey reveals that just 13 percent have a fully-fledged public cloud program across the entire business.

The study from transformation consultancy Contino finds 42 percent have multiple apps and projects deployed in the cloud, 24 percent are still working on initial proofs-of-concept and 18 percent are in the planning stage.

Security and compliance remain the biggest barriers for not adopting cloud even in uncertain times. 48 percent say that their biggest barrier for not using the cloud is security and 37 percent cied the need to remain compliant as the most prevalent blocker.

[...] You can get the full report from the Contino site.

