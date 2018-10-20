from the Zepto? dept.
New Smallest Time Measurement: How Long It Takes a Photon to Cross a Hydrogen Molecule
[Atomic] physicists at Goethe University led by Professor Reinhard Dörner have calculated a process that is shorter than femtoseconds for the first time ever: the measurement of how long it takes for a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule.
This is the shortest timespan that has ever been measured and amounts to about 247 zeptoseconds (a trillionth of a billionth of a second, or 10-21 seconds). To achieve this, the scientists irradiated a hydrogen molecule with X-rays from the X-ray laser source PETRA III at the Hamburg accelerator facility DESY. They set it up so that one photon was sufficient to eject both electrons out of the hydrogen molecule.
The scientists then calculated the interference pattern of the first ejected electron using the COLTRIMS reaction microscope. This apparatus was developed partially by Dörner and it makes the super speedy reaction processes in atoms and molecules visible.
Zeptosecond birth time delay in molecular photoionization (DOI: 10.1126/science.abb9318) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @06:27AM (3 children)
Doubly so in Italian bistro.
Seriously, though, time(-space) is circularly defined concept. Ever since Einstein cooked up his relativity theory, it's all big mish-mash going around the circle. QM didn't help the matter either.
And yet, somehow all these gizmos based on relativity and QM works as intended.
And that's why so many supposedly respectable physicists turned to hindu/buddhist mysticism.
And that's why so many respected seers and prophets shut down their shops and say "I just don't know anymore."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @06:30AM (2 children)
"And that's why so many supposedly respectable physicists turned to hindu/buddhist mysticism.'
And "string theory", (trying to) grabbing the straws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @06:37AM (1 child)
And here I thought they were all turning to the dark (matter/energy) side.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @06:51AM
"String theory" finally got shitcanned, even in general public sphere. I mean, seriously, gotta produce some results, string theory only produced hot air for 40+ years.
Dark matter/energy is just ... Basically, observed results (far out in the universe) doesn't match up with the theories that seem to work pretty well locally (relatively speaking). So it's an on-going exploration.