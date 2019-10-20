from the honey-badger dept.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/10/nikola-ceo-downplays-badger-truck-as-gm-negotiations-drag-on/
Nikola CEO Mark Russell downplayed the company's Badger pickup truck in comments to the Financial Times on Thursday.
"The Badger was an interesting and exciting project to some shareholders, but our institutional shareholders are mostly focused on the business plan," Russell said. "Our core business plan since before we became publicly listed always focused on heavy trucks and hydrogen infrastructure."
Russell's comments were published after markets closed on Thursday. Nikola's stock price plunged on Friday morning and is currently down about 14 percent for the day.
Previously:
Nikola's Deal With GM Was Supposed to Close Today—It Didn't
Nikola Founder Bought Truck Designs From Third Party
As recently as September 8, 2020 the stock was trading at $50.50
« If Recycling Plastics Isn't Making Sense, Remake the Plastics | Action-Packed Footage Shows Royal Navy Using Iron Man-Style Jet Suits to Practice Storming Vessels »
Related Stories
Nikola founder bought truck designs from third party:
The original design for Nikola's flagship truck was purchased by founder Trevor Milton from a designer in Croatia, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, despite company claims in a 2018 lawsuit that the vehicle was initially designed by Mr. Milton "in his basement.."
The truck, the Nikola One, is at the centre of a $2 billion lawsuit with Tesla, in which Nikola alleges its rival infringed on its patents. Nikola claims in that lawsuit that Mr. Milton began designing the model in 2013, with other company staff later working on it.
In a rebuttal to the lawsuit filed last week, Tesla alleged that Nikola could not protect the designs because they did not originate from the company itself, but from Adriano Mudri, a designer based in Croatia.
The arstechnica article didn't include any links.
Nikola Founder Bought Truck Design From Designer's College Portfolio: Report:
And Nikola's sub-contracture allegedly doesn't end with technology, as a Financial Times report alleges even Nikola's design for the hydrogen-powered One semi-truck was outsourced from Croatia.
Previously:
Nikola Stock Plunges 26% after Fraud Claims Complicate Hydrogen Plans
New Report Claims Widespread Deception by Nikola Motor and Founder Trevor Milton
Nikola Motors Opening Reservations for Badger Electric Pickup Truck on June 27
Nikola Semi Startup Shines on Wall Street With $34BN Valuation
At this point, Nikola's business plan seems to be resembling the movie The Producers business plan more than anything.
Nikola’s deal with GM was supposed to close today—it didn’t:
When Nikola and GM announced a partnership on September 8, GM said it expected the deal to close by September 30. Now September 30 has arrived, and the deal hasn't closed. Media reports indicate that the deal is unlikely to close today.
A GM spokesman confirmed the delay in an email to Ars. "Our transaction with Nikola has not closed. We are continuing our discussions with Nikola and will provide further updates when appropriate."
[...] September 30 isn't a hard deadline. According to Nikola's regulatory filing about the deal, the transaction can be terminated by either party if it hasn't closed by December 3. So talks between the companies could drag on for another two months.
Previously:
Nikola Founder Bought Truck Designs From Third Party
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @01:03PM
I thought that clown resigned from the post? Is this sub from a month ago?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday October 20, @01:09PM
"Badgers? Badgers!? We don't need no steenkin' Badgers!!"
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!