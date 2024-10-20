Stories
The Deadly Viruses That Vanished Without Trace

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 25, @01:19AM
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

The deadly viruses that vanished without trace:

Scientists are only just starting to unravel why some viruses disappear, while others can linger and cause disease for centuries.

It was the year 1002. The English king Ethelred II – not-so-fondly remembered as "Æthelred the unready" – was at war. For over a century, Viking armies had been scoping out the land as a potential new home, under the command of leaders with well-groomed facial hair and evocative names, such as Swein Forkbeard.

So far, the Vikings had found the English resistance enticingly weak. But Ethelred had decided to make a stand. On 13 November, he ordered for every Danish man in the country to be rounded up and killed. Hundreds perished, and the incident went down in history as the St Brice's Day massacre. Ethelred's brutal act proved to be in vain, and eventually most of England was ruled by Forkbeard's son.

But what was a bad day to be a Viking in England was a gift for modern archaeologists. Over a thousand years later, 37 skeletons – thought to belong to some of the executed victims – were discovered on the grounds of St John's College in Oxford. Buried with them was a secret.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday October 25, @01:52AM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 25, @01:52AM (#1068412) Journal

    ... but I can't complain, was to lazy to do it at the time

    One of the most recent viruses to vanish was Sars. The world first became aware of its existence on 10 February 2003...

    Fast-forward two years, and the virus had infected at least 8,096 people, 774 of whom died. But it could have been so much worse...

    In a nutshell, we got lucky. According to Sarah Cobey, an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, Sars was driven to extinction by a combination of sophisticated contact-tracing and the quirks of the virus itself.
    ...
    When patients with Sars got sick, they got very sick. The virus had a staggeringly high fatality rate –almost one in five patients died – but this meant that it was relatively easy to identify those who were infected, and quarantine them. There was no extra spread from people without symptoms, and as a bonus, Sars took a relatively long time to incubate before it became contagious, which gave contact-tracers extra time to find anyone who might be infected before they could pass it on.

    “But also governments and institutions acted really fast,” says Cobey.

    The case of Liu Jianlun, who caught the virus before it had been properly identified, shows just how differently the Sars pandemic could have played out. The 64-year-old specialist in respiratory medicine became infected after treating a patient at the hospital where he worked in Guangdong Province. On 21 February 2003, Jianlun travelled to Hong Kong to attend a wedding, and checked into a room on the ninth floor of the Metropole Hotel. Although he had been suffering a slight fever and mild respiratory symptoms for five days, he was well enough to do some sightseeing with a relative. But the following day his symptoms had worsened, so he walked to a nearby hospital and asked to be put into isolation. By then, he had already unwittingly infected 23 people, including guests from Canada, Singapore and Vietnam, who then carried the virus back to their own countries, where they spawned further outbreaks.
    ...
    Unfortunately this situation is extremely unusual. Other than Sars, only two other viruses have ever been driven to extinction on purpose – smallpox and rinderpest, which affects cattle. “It’s not trivial. It’s really very difficult when you have a virus that’s well adapted,” says Stanley Perlman, a microbiologist at the University of Iowa.

    Some of the main points that I picked from this:
    - the Chinese reaction this time was pretty fucked - too long delays in making the matter public an react accordingly
    - many countries (e.g. Europe) totally unprepared for epidemics
    - Trump's administration cutting into CDC resources before covid hit made US-es reaction totally fucked up the reaction in early stages. Everything went batshit crazy afterwards.

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

    • (Score: 2) by legont on Sunday October 25, @02:26AM (1 child)

      by legont (4179) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 25, @02:26AM (#1068424)

      Let's sum even shorter: West, as usual, was unprepared. East, which used to be prepared, have westernized.

      --
      "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday October 25, @02:42AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 25, @02:42AM (#1068427) Journal

        Interesting, but inexact and potentially misleading in re "lessons for the future". If I'll have time, I'll elaborate later.

        --
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday October 25, @01:59AM (2 children)

    by Zinnia Zirconium (11163) on Sunday October 25, @01:59AM (#1068414) Homepage Journal

    Beware the dreaded chroma virus. It changes your colors so you're white on the right side and black on the wrong side.

    Blue haired lives matter. Don't let chroma virus turn your hair green.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 25, @02:04AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 25, @02:04AM (#1068416)

      1. Novel Coronavirus. Vanished in the United States in November of 2020.
      2. HIV. Vanished in California on January 1, 2018.

