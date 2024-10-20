Stories
Chemists Develop New Material for the Separation of Carbon Dioxide From Industrial Waste Gases

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 25, @05:45PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Chemists develop new material for the separation of carbon dioxide from industrial waste gases:

Chemists at the University of Bayreuth have developed a material that could well make an important contribution to climate protection and sustainable industrial production. With this material, the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO₂) can be specifically separated from industrial waste gases, natural gas, or biogas, and thereby made available for recycling. The separation process is both energy efficient and cost-effective. In the journal Cell Reports Physical Science the researchers present the structure and function of the material.

[...] "Our research team has succeeded in designing a material that fulfils two tasks at the same time. On the one hand, the physical interactions with CO2are strong enough to free and retain this greenhouse gas from a gas mixture. On the other hand, however, they are weak enough to allow the release of CO2from the material with only a small amount of energy," says Martin Rieß M.Sc., first author of the new publication and doctoral researcher at the Inorganic Chemistry I research group at the University of Bayreuth.

Journal Reference::
Martin Rieß, Renée Siegel, Jürgen Senker, Josef Breu. Diammonium-Pillared MOPS with Dynamic CO2 Selectivity, (CC BY 4.0) Cell Reports Physical Science (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2020.100210

