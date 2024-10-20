from the as-clear-as-mud dept.
Facebook Aims to Muzzle NYU Research Into Its Political Ad Targeting:
Facebook's trying to muzzle a group of academic researchers working to shine a light on the company's notoriously opaque political-ad targeting practices. It's threatened the team with "enforcement action" if they don't pull the plug on the project and wipe all data gathered so far, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Researchers with New York University's engineering school launched the NYU Ad Observatory project in September, an initiative that uses a custom-built browser to gather data from more than 6,500 volunteers on what kind of political ads Facebook shows them. Facebook contends that this violates its terms of service banning automated data collection. Per the Journal, Facebook's director of privacy and data policy Allison Hendrix sent a letter on Oct. 16 warning the researchers that they "may be subject to additional enforcement action" if the university doesn't shut down the project immediately and delete any data it has collected.
"Scraping tools, no matter how well-intentioned, are not a permissible means of collecting information from us," she wrote.
Also at: CTV News.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 25, @04:07PM
FB may squawk, but I don't think they will take legal action. Too much chance that their EULA would be de-fanged if the case went against FB. Besides, one of the world's largest companies suing a university has "bad optics".
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Sunday October 25, @04:12PM (1 child)
What a joke.
Automated data collection is pretty much Farcebook's raison d'etre. Anyway, when your browser downloads images and text from a URL (and optionally builds a history and cache), how is that not automated data collection? So the difference here is that 6,500 people are agreeing to cooperate so that data can be aggregated, but that cooperation is through human voluntary choice--it's not an automated web crawler.
Yes I'm sure I could split hairs in a similar way to try to justify nefarious deeds like Farcebook's but this is a question of what's in the public interest: the researchers seem to be the good guys here.
May you live in boring times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 25, @04:29PM
pretty much any random collection of people will be the good guys compared to facebook.