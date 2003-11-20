Want to know how Google's Pixel 5 supports wireless charging despite a predominantly metal body? Google explained the essence of how it works, but a video teardown at PBKReviews (via 9to5Google) has eliminated the mystery altogether. There's a large cutout in the middle of the otherwise aluminum shell that lets the wireless charging coil work its wonders — the bio-resin plastic you see on the outside merely gives the illusion of an uninterrupted surface.

[...] The teardown reflects Google's play-it-safe approach to the Pixel 5. While it's willing to use a clever trick to add a staple feature like wireless charging, this isn't a radical reinvention. The company is focused on delivering the fundamentals at a competitive price, and that apparently involves a conservative design.