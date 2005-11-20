AMD's star has been ascending lately, and the evidence isn't just found in the company's improving balance sheets. According to a new report released by AMD in partnership with Mercury Research, the firm gained market share across all major segments: Server, desktop, and notebook.

AMD's largest gains have been in notebook, which makes sense, given that the company's Ryzen 4000 series has been a brand-new competitive solution in 2020. AMD began to compete more effectively on desktop several years ago and has been steadily gaining market share in that space ever since.

According to data from Mercury Research, AMD also gained market share in servers, but the size of the gain depends on whether you include data from Intel's Atom SoC division. "AMD gained server share by either measure, but if you compared AMD EPYC v. just Intel Xeon SP, the number would be about 12.1 percent v. 10.4 percent last quarter, which is a pretty strong gain," Mercury Research analyst Dean McCarron told THG. "With Intel's high Atom SoC growth included, though, the share gain is much smaller at 0.8 points."

[...] The best news for AMD is that its ASPs have been rising right alongside its absolute market share. When Intel published its own results for Q3 2020, the company noted that its ASPs had declined on all fronts

[...] AMD launches its new lineup of Zen 3 CPUs later this week, with a 1.19x IPC uplift and claimed improvements north of 1.25x when clock speeds gains are taken into account.