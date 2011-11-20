Stories
Fujitsu's Fugaku Supercomputer Helping Fight COVID-19 in Japan

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 11, @07:47PM
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Fujitsu's Fugaku supercomputer helping fight COVID-19 in Japan:

Japanese scientific research institute RIKEN is home to the world's top supercomputer, with Fugaku being jointly developed with Fujitsu.

Fugaku is expected to be in full operation soon, but it is being used already by researchers in Japan for various matters, one of which is the country's fight against COVID-19.

"We anticipate Fugaku to be used for a wide variety of applications, including those of high concern in the general public around medical and pharmaceuticals, disaster and environmental, energy and production ... also industries from materials to general manufacturing," RIKEN Center for Computational Science director Satoshi Matsuoka said.

"But one very important area there is how we fight against COVID-19 and we have quickly stood up this program, COVID-19 program, even as Fugaku was being built, and, in fact, we did this in less than one month."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by DECbot on Wednesday November 11, @08:19PM (1 child)

    by DECbot (832) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 11, @08:19PM (#1076286) Journal

    So, I fully expect this computer to transform into a fighting robot, transverse space to battle the against either aliens, pirates, colonists, or the Earth Sphere Alliance, or to be partially assembled from its creator.

    --
    cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 11, @08:27PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 11, @08:27PM (#1076295)

      We can't be too far off from a disembodied brain supercomputer.

