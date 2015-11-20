Norwegian researchers are about to embark on one of the country's largest clinical trials[...]

"Preliminary data from our ongoing COVID-19 study, Koronastudien, suggest that cod liver oil users may have a reduced risk of COVID-19 and a lower risk of severe disease outcomes if they are infected", says Arne Søraas, in the press release. He is a physician-scientist at the Department of Microbiology at Oslo University Hospital.

[...] Cod liver oil is rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Cod liver oil is among the few natural sources of vitamin D in the nordic diet, writes Store Norske Leksikon.

[...] To answer this question, a randomized study needs to be done.

[...] Half of them will take a daily dose of cod liver oil, the other half will be given a placebo product. As it goes in randomized studies, participants will not know if they are taking the real or the fake stuff.

The study is partially funded by the company Orkla, who produce the brand Möllers Cod Liver Oil. This is also the oil which will be used in the project.

"We were contacted by Oslo University Hospital and saw this as an opportunity to contribute to the fight against the pandemic while also gaining new insight into the positive effects of taking cod liver oil", Gunnhild Aarstad says in the press release. She is head of Research, Development and Innovation at Orkla Health.

The study will run from November until April next year and will also look for the effect of cod liver oil on other viral diseases such as seasonal flu and ordinary colds.