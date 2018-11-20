from the left-as-an-exercise-to-the-reader dept.
Given that everything in the universe reduces to particles, a question presents itself: What are particles?
The easy answer quickly shows itself to be unsatisfying. Namely, electrons, photons, quarks and other "fundamental" particles supposedly lack substructure or physical extent. "We basically think of a particle as a pointlike object," said Mary Gaillard, a particle theorist at the University of California, Berkeley who predicted the masses of two types of quarks in the 1970s. And yet particles have distinct traits, such as charge and mass. How can a dimensionless point bear weight?
"We say they are 'fundamental,'" said Xiao-Gang Wen, a theoretical physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "But that's just a [way to say] to students, 'Don't ask! I don't know the answer. It's fundamental; don't ask anymore.'"
It's a good "average Joe" explanation of our current understanding of what a particle is in a non-mathematical way.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 18, @02:05PM
Interesting FA, indeed.
But... a good explanation for "average Joe"? I doubt it. Here's the list of explanations in TFA for what a particle is:
You got it, Average Joe? Come on, it's easy, you only need to know a bit of Algebra, Calculus, Statistical Mechanics, Topology, Information Theory, maybe a bit of Theory of Relativity to have a vague idea of what all above is about.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday November 18, @02:20PM
"We basically think of a particle as a pointlike object,"
A "point in space" has 4 to 12 "properties" depending on whom one asks - time and coordinates. The only difference with a particle is that the relationships between those properties are somewhat more interesting than for the point or are they? After all a point in space has a Planck length. Length? How many dimensions again?
