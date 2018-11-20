What Is A Particle?

Given that everything in the universe reduces to particles, a question presents itself: What are particles?

The easy answer quickly shows itself to be unsatisfying. Namely, electrons, photons, quarks and other "fundamental" particles supposedly lack substructure or physical extent. "We basically think of a particle as a pointlike object," said Mary Gaillard, a particle theorist at the University of California, Berkeley who predicted the masses of two types of quarks in the 1970s. And yet particles have distinct traits, such as charge and mass. How can a dimensionless point bear weight?

"We say they are 'fundamental,'" said Xiao-Gang Wen, a theoretical physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "But that's just a [way to say] to students, 'Don't ask! I don't know the answer. It's fundamental; don't ask anymore.'"