Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

What Is A Particle?

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 18, @01:38PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the left-as-an-exercise-to-the-reader dept.
Science

Common Joe writes:

What Is A Particle?

Given that everything in the universe reduces to particles, a question presents itself: What are particles?

The easy answer quickly shows itself to be unsatisfying. Namely, electrons, photons, quarks and other "fundamental" particles supposedly lack substructure or physical extent. "We basically think of a particle as a pointlike object," said Mary Gaillard, a particle theorist at the University of California, Berkeley who predicted the masses of two types of quarks in the 1970s. And yet particles have distinct traits, such as charge and mass. How can a dimensionless point bear weight?

"We say they are 'fundamental,'" said Xiao-Gang Wen, a theoretical physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "But that's just a [way to say] to students, 'Don't ask! I don't know the answer. It's fundamental; don't ask anymore.'"

It's a good "average Joe" explanation of our current understanding of what a particle is in a non-mathematical way.

Original Submission


«  Businesses With a Give-Back Mission Caught in Facebook Ad Ban
What Is A Particle? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 18, @02:05PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 18, @02:05PM (#1078772) Journal

    Interesting FA, indeed.

    But... a good explanation for "average Joe"? I doubt it. Here's the list of explanations in TFA for what a particle is:

    1. A Particle Is a ‘Collapsed Wave Function’

      Quantum mechanics revealed to its discoverers in the 1920s that photons and other quantum objects are best described not as particles or waves but by abstract “wave functions” — evolving mathematical functions that indicate a particle’s probability of having various properties.

    2. A Particle Is a ‘Quantum Excitation of a Field’

      According to quantum field theory, particles are excitations of quantum fields that fill all of space.

      In positing the existence of these more fundamental fields, quantum field theory stripped particles of status, characterizing them as mere bits of energy that set fields sloshing. Yet despite the ontological baggage of omnipresent fields...,

    3. A Particle Is an ‘Irreducible Representation of a Group’

      It’s the standard deep answer of people in the know: Particles are “representations” of “symmetry groups,” which are sets of transformations that can be done to objects.

      Take, for example, an equilateral triangle. Rotating it by 120 or 240 degrees, or reflecting it across the line from each corner to the midpoint of the opposite side, or doing nothing, all leave the triangle looking the same as before. These six symmetries form a group. The group can be expressed as a set of mathematical matrices — arrays of numbers that, when multiplied by coordinates...

    4. ‘Particles Have So Many Layers’

      Just as particles are representations of the Poincaré group, theorists came to understand that their extra properties reflect additional ways they can be transformed. But instead of shifting objects in space-time, these new transformations are more abstract; they change particles’ “internal” states, for lack of a better word.

      Take the property known as color: In the 1960s, physicists ascertained that quarks, the elementary constituents of atomic nuclei, exist in a probabilistic combination of three possible states, which they nicknamed “red,” “green” and “blue.” These states have nothing to do with actual color or any other perceivable property.

    5. Particles ‘Might Be Vibrating Strings’

      Researchers placed even higher hopes in string theory: the idea that if you zoomed in enough on particles, you would see not points but one-dimensional vibrating strings. You would also see six extra spatial dimensions, which string theory says are curled up at every point in our familiar 4D space-time fabric.
      ... However, if any strings or extra dimensions exist, they’re too small to be detected experimentally. In their absence, other ideas have blossomed. Over the past decade, two approaches in particular have attracted the brightest minds in contemporary fundamental physics. Both approaches refresh the picture of particles yet again.

    6. A Particle Is a ‘Deformation of the Qubit Ocean’

      The first of these research efforts goes by the slogan “it-from-qubit,” which expresses the hypothesis that everything in the universe — all particles, as well as the space-time fabric those particles stud like blueberries in a muffin — arises out of quantum bits of information, or qubits. Qubits are probabilistic combinations of two states, labeled 0 and 1. (Qubits can be stored in physical systems just as bits can be stored in transistors, but you can think of them more abstractly, as information itself.) When there are multiple qubits, their possible states can get tangled up, so that each one’s state depends on the states of all the others. Through these contingencies, a small number of entangled qubits can encode a huge amount of information.

    7. ‘Particles Are What We Measure in Detectors’

      Strangely, calculations involving hundreds of pages of algebra often yield, in the end, a one-line formula. Amplitudeologists argue that the field picture is obscuring simpler mathematical patterns. Arkani-Hamed, a leader of the effort, called quantum fields “a convenient fiction.” “In physics very often we slip into a mistake of reifying a formalism,” he said. “We start slipping into the language of saying that it’s the quantum fields that are real, and particles are excitations. We talk about virtual particles, all this stuff — but it doesn’t go click, click, click in anyone’s detector.”...

      ...
      Arkani-Hamed and his collaborators, meanwhile, have found entirely new mathematical apparatuses that jump straight to the answer, such as the amplituhedron — a geometric object that encodes particle scattering amplitudes in its volume. Gone is the picture of particles colliding in space-time and setting off chain reactions of cause and effect. “We’re trying to find these objects out there in the Platonic world of ideas that give us [causal] properties automatically,” Arkani-Hamed said. “Then we can say, ‘Aha, now I can see why this picture can be interpreted as evolution.’”

    You got it, Average Joe? Come on, it's easy, you only need to know a bit of Algebra, Calculus, Statistical Mechanics, Topology, Information Theory, maybe a bit of Theory of Relativity to have a vague idea of what all above is about.

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday November 18, @02:20PM

    by legont (4179) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 18, @02:20PM (#1078779)

    "We basically think of a particle as a pointlike object,"

    A "point in space" has 4 to 12 "properties" depending on whom one asks - time and coordinates. The only difference with a particle is that the relationships between those properties are somewhat more interesting than for the point or are they? After all a point in space has a Planck length. Length? How many dimensions again?

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(1)