Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads more indoors at low humidity.
The airborne transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 via aerosol particles in indoor environment seems to be strongly influenced by relative humidity. This is the conclusion drawn by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Leipzig and the CSIR National Physical Laboratory in New Delhi from the analysis of 10 most relevant international studies on the subject. Therefore, they recommend controlling the indoor air in addition to the usual measures such as social distancing and masks. A relative humidity of 40 to 60 percent could reduce the spread of the viruses and their absorption through the nasal mucous membrane. To contain the COVID-19 pandemic, it is therefore extremely important to implement standards for indoor air humidity in rooms with many people, such as hospitals, open-plan offices or public transport, writes the research team in the scientific journal Aerosol and Air Quality Research
And other findings dispute that: Temperature and Humidity Do Not Play a Major Role in Coronavirus Spread:
Research headed by The University of Texas at Austin is providing a little clarity on the role of weather in COVID-19 infection. The new study found that humidity and temperature do not play a major role in the spread of coronavirus.
A doctor's opinion: This winter, fight covid-19 with humidity:
Humidity can affect transmission in three ways. First, it influences our body's ability to fight off infection.
[...] Second, a new study shows that the coronavirus decays faster at close to 60 percent relative humidity than at other levels.
[...] Third, dry air also influences how far droplets containing the virus can travel and how long they can stay in the air.
Let's not repeat what happened with mask wearing: early in the pandemic masks were not recommended.
Journal References:
1.) Ajit Ahlawat, Alfred Wiedensohler, Sumit Kumar Mishra. An Overview on the Role of Relative Humidity in Airborne Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in Indoor Environments [open], Aerosol and Air Quality Research (DOI: 10.4209/aaqr.2020.06.0302)
2.) Sajad Jamshidi, Maryam Baniasad, Dev Niyogi. Global to USA County Scale Analysis of Weather, Urban Density, Mobility, Homestay, and Mask Use on COVID-19, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (DOI: 10.3390/ijerph17217847)
