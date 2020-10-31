When Tara Berliski learned her husband needed a kidney, she did what she said any spouse would do: She offered him her own. And they were a match. But John “HB” Berliski, it turns out, could match with just about anyone.

John Berliski has type AB blood, which makes him a universal recipient.

[...] “AB blood types can receive from any donor. And we have AB donors as well, but they’re very hard to match because they can only give to AB patients,” said Valerie Jackson, the living donor coordinator at Houston Methodist hospital. “So when John said, ‘Yes, I’ll go ahead and help whomever,’ because of the power of his to receive from anybody, we were really able to move people who were not able to get moved and match up for years.”