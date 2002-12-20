from the plant-a-tree-and-watch-it-grow dept.
Storing carbon through tree planting, preservation costs more than thought:
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Planting trees and protecting forests are two of the myriad strategies for keeping carbon out of the atmosphere.
Of all the options, they're considered the most eco-friendly, or greenest, but new research suggests planting and protecting trees does come with costs -- and those costs are quite a bit larger than has been previously estimated.
According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, planting trees and conserving forests could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much 6 gigatons a year between 2025 and 2055.
Researchers calculated the reductions would come with an annual price tag of $393 billion.
"There is a significant amount of carbon that can be sequestered through forests, but these costs aren't zero," study co-author Brent Sohngen, professor of environmental economics at the Ohio State University, said in a news release.
[...] "Better understanding the costs of mitigation from global forests will help us to prioritize resources and inform the design of more efficient mitigation policies," said Austin, a senior policy analyst with RTI International, a nonprofit research institute based in North Carolina.
K. G. Austin, J. S. Baker, B. L. Sohngen, et al. The economic costs of planting, preserving, and managing the world's forests to mitigate climate change [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19578-z)
Couldn't tease us with a couple of examples? You gotta irrigate them? What? Whatever it is, just mechanize it.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
You let the land be, in 20 year's time you gonna have it all foresty and gamey as around Chernobyl.
What's that? ... No, you don't need to blow up a nuclear reactor first, just abstain from entering the area.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
You're going to have to keep a lot of people from entering those areas. So, a law? A fence? Nah, governments are too corrupt.
How about a curse -- maybe something that says you die seven days after entering the area. How to implement, how to implement ... actual curse, serial killer ...
I know! We can spread a lot of toxic elements around the area, like poison -- but that degrades too quickly. How about something radioactive with a 1-100 year halflife? Solved!
Family "retreat" property in central NY State, 110 acres, no utilities on the dirt road to get to the frontage. We don't do anything except let the trees grow. We used to have camp fires there (slightly reducing the carbon capture...), but don't to much of that now that we are older. Not good farmland (the local Amish settlement stops at the end of the good local farmland, about 15 miles away).
Well, I guess you could say there is one cost, I pay the taxes on the property. But it's slated to go to a land conservancy (registered charity), at which point the taxes will end.
This story amused me. Anything that man hopes to do on a global scale is going to be unbelievably costly. Reforesting a few thousand acres costs Weyerhauser a couple weeks wages for a crew of two to five people. Looking at a global scale, we're talking about feeding and housing tens of thousands of people, more or less indefinitely. The job won't be done in a year, or ten years, it will be an ongoing cost for a lifetime.
Global. Forget about mere millions of dollars, even with the cheapest labor that can be found.
Of course, we've been pumping dino juice and burning it at tremendous expense for well over 100 years. We've been cutting and burning the forests down for a couple hundred years. Think global, and think in terms of centuries. That's how much work we've put into poisoning the world. Don't expect the repairs to be quick, easy, or cheap.
Mangroves are where we should be concentrating. Replacing the mangroves we've chopped away to expose beaches would help to protect some low-lying lands from storm damage and flooding. Many thousands of many-years, and trillions of dollars is where you start measuring.
