Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Lidar Startup Goes Public, Makes Founder a Billionaire

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 05, @03:40PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the forward-looking-statements dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Lidar startup goes public, makes founder a billionaire:

Luminar founder Austin Russell has become one of the youngest self-made billionaires after the lidar maker debuted on public markets on Thursday. Russell, 25, was just 17 when he founded Luminar in 2012. Shares of Luminar rose above $30 a share on Friday, a massive 43 percent gain for the day on top of big gains on Thursday.

Luminar has emerged as one of the leading companies in the fast-growing lidar industry.  Carmakers are expected to begin offering lidar as an advanced option for their vehicles in the next few years to enable better driver-assistance technology. Right now, lidar companies are vying to win contracts to supply these sensors.

Luminar had a major win in May when it signed a deal with Volvo to supply lidar sensors for vehicles starting in 2022. It was one of the first such deals in the industry.

More recently, Luminar struck a deal to supply lidar sensors to Mobileye, the Intel subsidiary that supplies many of the camera-based driver assistance systems in today's cars. Luminar is supplying sensors for Mobileye's self-driving prototypes, not production vehicles, so it wasn't a huge deal on its own. But if Mobileye winds up building its next-generation technology around Luminar's lidar—far from a sure thing—it could lead to a lot of Luminar lidar sales in the future.

Original Submission


«  Onion-Location: How to Easily Alert Users of Your Website to Your .onion Service
Lidar Startup Goes Public, Makes Founder a Billionaire | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @04:12PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @04:12PM (#1084359)

    Is he actually rich now, or just valued to be so? They don't make that distinction anymore these days.

    Also, I wonder if they've actually made a lidar unit or whether it is still vaporware?

    • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Saturday December 05, @04:37PM

      by hemocyanin (186) on Saturday December 05, @04:37PM (#1084365)

      Maybe not quite vapor, but still mist:

      The big question facing Luminar is whether it can deliver on that goal. When Luminar released financial results ahead of this week's merger, it disclosed that it expected to sell 0.1 thousand—that is, around 100—lidar sensors in the 2020 calendar year. To justify its multi-billion dollar valuation, the company is going to have to figure out how to produce tens of thousands of units while hitting that less-than-$1,000 price target.

      I'm reminded of Breakfast of Champions: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/562762-i-had-no-respect-whatsoever-for-the-creative-works-of [goodreads.com]

      I thought Karabekian with his meaningless pictures had entered into a conspiracy with millionaires to make poor people feel stupid.

      It feels like Russell, with this high valuation, has entered into a conspiracy with billionaires to make poor people feel stupid. I could be wrong, but this all depends on the honesty of Luminar -- it sounds like it is repackaging a fairly well known technology but claiming it can do so cheaper than established companies:

      While industry leader Velodyne has traditionally made 360-degree spinning units designed to sit on a vehicle roof, Luminar's sensors are fixed in place and cover a 120 degree horizontal field of view in front of a vehicle.

      ...

      In contrast, Luminar operates at 1,550nm. The fluid in the human eye is opaque to light at this wavelength, greatly reducing eye safety concerns. As a result, Luminar can pump a lot more power into its lasers and hence achieve longer range. A major downside to 1,550nm lasers, however, is that it requires the use of more exotic semiconductors like indium-gallium arsenide that tend to be more expensive. But Luminar says it has figured out how to sell its sensors for less than $1,000 in volume.

(1)