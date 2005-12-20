from the forward-looking-statements dept.
Lidar startup goes public, makes founder a billionaire:
Luminar founder Austin Russell has become one of the youngest self-made billionaires after the lidar maker debuted on public markets on Thursday. Russell, 25, was just 17 when he founded Luminar in 2012. Shares of Luminar rose above $30 a share on Friday, a massive 43 percent gain for the day on top of big gains on Thursday.
Luminar has emerged as one of the leading companies in the fast-growing lidar industry. Carmakers are expected to begin offering lidar as an advanced option for their vehicles in the next few years to enable better driver-assistance technology. Right now, lidar companies are vying to win contracts to supply these sensors.
Luminar had a major win in May when it signed a deal with Volvo to supply lidar sensors for vehicles starting in 2022. It was one of the first such deals in the industry.
More recently, Luminar struck a deal to supply lidar sensors to Mobileye, the Intel subsidiary that supplies many of the camera-based driver assistance systems in today's cars. Luminar is supplying sensors for Mobileye's self-driving prototypes, not production vehicles, so it wasn't a huge deal on its own. But if Mobileye winds up building its next-generation technology around Luminar's lidar—far from a sure thing—it could lead to a lot of Luminar lidar sales in the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @04:12PM (1 child)
Is he actually rich now, or just valued to be so? They don't make that distinction anymore these days.
Also, I wonder if they've actually made a lidar unit or whether it is still vaporware?
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Saturday December 05, @04:37PM
Maybe not quite vapor, but still mist:
I'm reminded of Breakfast of Champions: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/562762-i-had-no-respect-whatsoever-for-the-creative-works-of [goodreads.com]
It feels like Russell, with this high valuation, has entered into a conspiracy with billionaires to make poor people feel stupid. I could be wrong, but this all depends on the honesty of Luminar -- it sounds like it is repackaging a fairly well known technology but claiming it can do so cheaper than established companies: