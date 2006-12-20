The Supreme Court will finally rule on controversial US hacking law:
The Supreme Court on Monday considered how broadly to interpret the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, America's main anti-hacking statute.
Here's how I described the case back in September:
The case arose after a Georgia police officer named Nathan Van Buren was caught taking a bribe to look up confidential information in a police database. The man paying the bribe had met a woman at a strip club and wanted to confirm that she was not an undercover cop before pursuing a sexual—and presumably commercial—relationship with her.
Unfortunately for Van Buren, the other man was working with the FBI, which arrested Van Buren and charged him with a violation of the CFAA. The CFAA prohibits gaining unauthorized access to a computer system—in other words, hacking—but also prohibits "exceeding authorized access" to obtain data. Prosecutors argued that Van Buren "exceeded authorized access" when he looked up information about the woman from the strip club.
But lawyers for Van Buren disputed that. They argued that his police login credentials authorized him to access any data in the database. Offering confidential information in exchange for a bribe may have been contrary to department policy and state law, they argued, but it didn't "exceed authorized access" as far as the CFAA goes.
Obviously, no one is going to defend a cop allegedly accepting bribes to reveal confidential government information. But the case matters because the CFAA has been invoked in prosecutions of more sympathetic defendants. For example, prosecutors used the CFAA to prosecute Aaron Swartz for scraping academic papers from the JSTOR database. They also prosecuted a small company that used automated scraping software to purchase and resell blocks of tickets from the TicketMaster website.
The CFAA allows for civil as well as criminal penalties. For example, LinkedIn sued a small data-analytics company for scraping data from its website. Last year, the 9th Circuit Appeals Court rejected the lawsuit, holding that the CFAA was intended to address computer hacking, not conduct that merely violated a site's terms of service.
In short, the core issue in the case was when—if ever—violating the terms of use of a website or other computer system can lead to legal trouble. While the CFAA has been on the books since the 1980s, the nation's highest court has never addressed the question.
On Monday, the court's nine justices seemed to have a range of views on the question. Some seemed ready to accept the government's broad reading of the statute, while others worried that doing so could criminalize a lot of innocuous online activity.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday December 07, @05:16AM (1 child)
Any guesses as to how our newly- and recently-minted justices will vote?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @05:29AM
God's will.