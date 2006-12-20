Obviously, no one is going to defend a cop allegedly accepting bribes to reveal confidential government information. But the case matters because the CFAA has been invoked in prosecutions of more sympathetic defendants. For example, prosecutors used the CFAA to prosecute Aaron Swartz for scraping academic papers from the JSTOR database. They also prosecuted a small company that used automated scraping software to purchase and resell blocks of tickets from the TicketMaster website.

The CFAA allows for civil as well as criminal penalties. For example, LinkedIn sued a small data-analytics company for scraping data from its website. Last year, the 9th Circuit Appeals Court rejected the lawsuit, holding that the CFAA was intended to address computer hacking, not conduct that merely violated a site's terms of service.

In short, the core issue in the case was when—if ever—violating the terms of use of a website or other computer system can lead to legal trouble. While the CFAA has been on the books since the 1980s, the nation's highest court has never addressed the question.

On Monday, the court's nine justices seemed to have a range of views on the question. Some seemed ready to accept the government's broad reading of the statute, while others worried that doing so could criminalize a lot of innocuous online activity.