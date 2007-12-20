from the seeing-the-light dept.
Quantum device performs 2.6 billion years of computation in 4 minutes:
I am a great believer in solving problems with lasers. Are you suffering from a severely polarized society and a fast-growing population living below the poverty line? Well, I have the laser to solve all your problems.
OK, maybe not. But when it comes to quantum computing, I am of the belief that lasers are the future. I suspect that the current architectures are akin to the Colossus or the ENIAC: they are breakthroughs in their own right, but they are not the future. My admittedly biased opinion is that the future is optical. A new paper provides my opinion some support, demonstrating solutions to a mind-boggling 1030 problem space using a quantum optical system. Unfortunately, the support is a little more limited than I'd like, as it is a rather limited breakthrough.
[...] Unlike both of these options, an optical quantum computer could be a (large) chip-scale device that is powered by an array of laser diodes, with read out done by a series of single-photon detectors. None of these requires ultralow temperatures or vacuum (if photon-counting detectors are required, then liquid nitrogen would be required). Optical quantum computing will require temperature stability and, as this paper demonstrates, a rather complicated feedback system to ensure that the lasers are working exactly as required. However, all of that could be contained in one large rack-mounted box. And that is, for me, the critical advantage of optical systems.
This does not mean that light will win though. After all, germanium is a better semiconductor than silicon, but silicon still rules the roost.
This computer does compute the result to a class of problems that is hard due to quantum effects, but that is it. It is similar to constructing a machine that can do precise measurements of different sized and types of pendulums with no friction and then running a weighted, quadruple pendulum experiment the in it. That machine will come up with the solution to the problem faster than a general purpose computer will due to the complexity involved. But, like TFA's computer, it is hardly generally useful, isn't what most people think of as a quantum computer (no qubits in the traditional sense), and won't be doing the quantum computing "magic" (things like Shor's algorithm) literally ever.