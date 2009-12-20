from the why-we-can't-have-nice-things dept.
CentOS Linux 8 will end in 2021 and shifts focus to CentOS Stream:
CentOS is an acronym for Community Enterprise Operating System, and it is a 100% rebuild of RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). While RHEL costs money, CentOS offered as a free community-supported enterprise Linux distro. Developers and companies who are good at Linux and don’t want to pay RHEL support fees always selected CentOS to save money and get enterprise-class software. However, the free ride is over. Red Hat announced that CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
CentOS' blog announcement:
The future of the CentOS Project is CentOS Stream, and over the next year we’ll be shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release. CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at the end of 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Meanwhile, we understand many of you are deeply invested in CentOS Linux 7, and we’ll continue to produce that version through the remainder of the RHEL 7 life cycle.
Also at Phoronix.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday December 09, @03:50PM (3 children)
A disappointing end to Red Hat. Ubuntu Enterprise is always there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @03:56PM (1 child)
> Ubuntu Enterprise is there for now.
FTFY
Ubuntu (Canonical) will likely fall to M$, just like Novell did. The ultimate prize of course is Debian. I believe Ian Murdock's death was, IMO, likely framed a suicide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @04:01PM
Oh.... so you're one of those guys who believe Ian Murdock was a real, existing person, eh. You gotta look deeper man, it goes way deeper than that!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @04:03PM
That's a peculiar way to spell "Debian". You missed all but 2 characters and even those aren't in the right place in your spelling.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @04:06PM
IBM doing what IBM does best: replace people who know what they are doing with those that don't.
Because that lemon ain't gonna squeeze itself now, innit?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @04:27PM (2 children)
If I recall correctly libre-office (among others) is core developed on CentOS. Which means that they are going to have to migrate, which means busted libs, which means code refactoring.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday December 09, @04:29PM
If your FOSS project relies on a single distro then you're the problem. That or Linux is indeed too fragmented.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @04:30PM
Can they migrate to Fedora, or is that too different?