Once they're in, it's like a human army breaching a castle's walls: Things are going to go downhill quick. The hornets snag the honey bee larvae and carry them off to their own nest to feed to their young. "They're hunters, so this is like a bonanza for them," says Wellesley College biologist Heather Mattila, lead author on a new paper in PLOS One describing the insect war. The bees that survive end up retreating, knowing they're now powerless to stop the looting. "The poor Asian honey bees, they are just plagued by a suite of really relentless hornets," says Mattila.

[...] Working with Asian honey bee hives in Vietnam, the team first of all had to collect dung from pigs, chickens, cows, and water buffalo. (Because: science.) They placed the material near an apiary and snagged the bees that came to collect it, painting the foragers so they could track them once they returned to their hives. Because the researchers were working with multiple hives with varying intensities of spotting around the entrances—they classified them as light, moderate, and heavy—they could actually quantify the effectiveness of the defense.

"The dung spotting around the entrances greatly reduces the time that the hornet spends landed at the entrance and really reduces the amount of time that they're chewing on those entrances," says Mattila. In fact, they found that the giant hornets spent a whopping 94 percent less time on highly spotted hives than on control hives. "They can still be outside, hunting individual bees and carrying them away, but they're not able to execute that next step, which is the really lethal step of getting into the colony," she says.

Furthermore, the team confirmed that the bees dung-spot the entrances to their hives in response to the presence of the giant hornets. When they exposed colonies to the pheromones that the giant hornet uses to mark hives for attack, the bees performed more spotting than at a control hive where the bees were not exposed to the hormone. In other words, it's not that the bees like decorating their homes with animal dung, which hornets just happen to hate—this appears to be a deliberate, reactive countermeasure, and it works very well to ward off a coordinated attack by the hornet menace.