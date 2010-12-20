from the 1,-1,-2,-3,-5,-8,-.-.-. dept.
Not breaking news, but a bit of intellectual history is always a pleasant distraction the BBC on the House of Wisdom, and the introduction of Arabic numberals to Europe.
How modern mathematics emerged from a lost Islamic library:
The House of Wisdom sounds a bit like make believe: no trace remains of this ancient library, destroyed in the 13th Century, so we cannot be sure exactly where it was located or what it looked like.
But this prestigious academy was in fact a major intellectual powerhouse in Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, and the birthplace of mathematical concepts as transformative as the common zero and our modern-day "Arabic" numerals.
Founded as a private collection for caliph Harun Al-Rashid in the late 8th Century then converted to a public academy some 30 years later, the House of Wisdom appears to have pulled scientists from all over the world towards Baghdad, drawn as they were by the city's vibrant intellectual curiosity and freedom of expression (Muslim, Jewish and Christian scholars were all allowed to study there).
An archive as formidable in size as the present-day British Library in London or the Bibliothèque Nationale of Paris, the House of Wisdom eventually became an unrivalled centre for the study of humanities and sciences, including mathematics, astronomy, medicine, chemistry, geography, philosophy, literature and the arts – as well as some more dubious subjects such as alchemy and astrology.
And, of course, centres of higher learning are commonly attacked by barbarians, so بيت الحكمة shared the fate of the Library of Alexandria, Taxila, and Nalanda:
The House of Wisdom was destroyed in the Mongol Siege of Baghdad in 1258 (according to legend, so many manuscripts were tossed into the River Tigris that its waters turned black from ink), but the discoveries made there introduced a powerful, abstract mathematical language that would later be adopted by the Islamic empire, Europe, and ultimately, the entire world.
And who was the instrument of this Muslim invasion of the West? That's right, Fibonacci!
Tracing the House of Wisdom's mathematical legacy involves a bit of time travel back to the future, as it were. For hundreds of years until the ebb of the Italian Renaissance, one name was synonymous with mathematics in Europe: Leonardo da Pisa, known posthumously as Fibonacci. Born in Pisa in 1170, the Italian mathematician received his primary instruction in Bugia, a trading enclave located on the Barbary coast of Africa (coastal North Africa). In his early 20s, Fibonacci traveled to the Middle East, captivated by ideas that had come west from India through Persia. When he returned to Italy, Fibonacci published Liber Abbaci, one of the first Western works to describe the Hindu-Arabic numeric system.
Some, however, still resist these new-fangled number systems from the East, but even so, Roman numerals are disappearing.
A vestige of sign-value notation, Roman numerals somehow persisted despite the introduction of Al-Khwarizmi's system, which relied on the position of digits to represent quantities. Like the towering monuments on which they were inscribed, Roman numerals outlived the empire that gave birth to them – whether by accident, sentiment or purpose, none can say for sure.
This year marks the 850th anniversary of Fibonacci's birth. It could also be the moment which threatens to undo the journeywork of Roman numerals. In the UK, traditional time-pieces have been replaced with easier-to-read digital clocks in school classrooms, for fear students can no longer tell analogue time properly. In some regions of the world, governments have dropped them from road signs and official documents, while Hollywood has moved away from using Roman numerals in sequel titles. The Superbowl famously ditched them for its 50th game, worried it was confusing fans.
But a global shift away from Roman numerals underscores a creeping innumeracy in other aspects of life. Perhaps more important, the disappearance of Roman numerals reveals the politics that govern any wider discussion about mathematics.
Innumerable people seem concerned about the large increase in innumeracy among the set of younger people today.
"666 words in story"
The difference today is that barbarians have been replaced by fundamentalist religions...
...and many politicians bribed to ignore science by those in real power to stay in power.
I read somewhere that a lot of great math comes out of the fact that humans have ten fingers.
this has led us to use base 10 notation, which makes certain operations needlessly complicated --- using base 8 would be easier.
however, the mathematics of changing number bases requires a thorough understanding of number theory, hence having ten fingers has led us to understand integers better.
in this sense, maybe it would be best if we taught roman numerals in school for a couple of weeks --- the point is to understand numbers, not digits.
addition, in particular, is ridiculously simple with roman numerals...
if not, I won't apologize to anyone who reads that book looking for this particular paragraph, since you can't possibly regret reading it.