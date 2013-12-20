The only total solar eclipse of the year arrives this week. On Monday, December 14, lucky skywatchers will have the chance to spot the spectacular celestial event, when the new moon fully blocks the sun, creating temporary darkness during what NASA calls "one of nature's most awe-inspiring sights."

[...] Unfortunately, this solar eclipse will only track over parts of South America, so relatively few people will be able to watch it live. However, several live streams of the event will ensure eager amateur astronomers have a chance to see the eclipse, no matter where in the world you are located.

[...] The eclipse will be visible in South America, specifically in certain regions of Chile and Argentina. According to NASA, the path will stretch from Saavedra, Chile to Salina del Eje, Argentina.

[...] For those viewing the eclipse in person, there are several safety precautions to follow. Never look directly at the sun, and make sure to wear solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes — regular sunglasses are not sufficient.

For those located elsewhere in the world, NASA TV will live stream the eclipse from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile via telescopes at the Observatorio Docente. The show starts at 9:40 a.m. ET, with a narrated program in Spanish at 10:30 a.m. ET and the total eclipse set for 11:02 a.m. ET. Watch it here.

[...] Time and Date is also hosting a live stream, from the Villarrica volcano in Chile starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.