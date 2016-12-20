Microsoft Software Class Action Settlement

Fantastic News if...

* you were a Canadian resident as of May 25, 2016...

* and between 1998 (dec 23) and 2010 (mar 11) you bought...

* a license for PC versions of Microsoft MS-DOS, Windows, Word, Excel, Office, Works Suite or Home Essentials software

* as a purchase for personal or business use in Canada

* on an Intel c\ ompatible PC

* (or if you purchased a PC pre-infected with Microsoft software during the class period...)

Woo Hoo! YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR COMPENSATION FROM THE MICROSOFT SETTLEMENT !!!

Up to $6.50 to $13 per Microsoft product license !!!

Up to max $250 for individual licenses

Shhhhh! No receipts are required. But don't tell anyone that!

or up to $650 for volume licenses with required documentation and jumping through hoops

From the article: