Microsoft Software Class Action Settlement
Fantastic News if...
* you were a Canadian resident as of May 25, 2016...
* and between 1998 (dec 23) and 2010 (mar 11) you bought...
* a license for PC versions of Microsoft MS-DOS, Windows, Word, Excel, Office, Works Suite or Home Essentials software
* as a purchase for personal or business use in Canada
* on an Intel c\ ompatible PC
* (or if you purchased a PC pre-infected with Microsoft software during the class period...)
Woo Hoo! YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR COMPENSATION FROM THE MICROSOFT SETTLEMENT !!!
Up to $6.50 to $13 per Microsoft product license !!!
Up to max $250 for individual licenses
Shhhhh! No receipts are required. But don't tell anyone that!
or up to $650 for volume licenses with required documentation and jumping through hoops
From the article:
Microsoft and Microsoft Canada have agreed to pay up to $409,936,100 CAD to settle several class action lawsuits over allegations they were involved in a conspiracy to inflate the prices of certain Microsoft products.
[...] "The plaintiffs alleged that Microsoft engaged in an unlawful and anti-competitive campaign that had the purpose and effect of destroying competition in the markets for Intel-compatible PC OS and office productivity applications software," according to the Microsoft class action settlement documents.
The plaintiffs accused the defendants of engaging in a variety of anticompetitive practices that allowed them to artificially raise the prices of their products. According to the Microsoft class action lawsuit, Microsoft allegedly entered into unlawful contracts with competitors, personal computer makers and independent software vendors\ since 1988.
In addition, Microsoft allegedly made false, misleading and deceptive statements to its competitors, industry participants, and to the public.
But then...
The Microsoft defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability but agreed to settle the Microsoft software class action lawsuits to avoid the burden and expense of ongoing litigation.
It is great to see justice quickly done with fair compensation paid to all who were harmed.
(what about all of the companies that were destroyed in the wake of Microsoft's monopoly?)