Wearing Someone Else's Face: Hyper-Realistic Masks to Go on Sale in Japan

from the who-do-you-want-to-be? dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Wearing someone else's face: Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan:

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features in three dimensions.

Shuhei Okawara's masks won't protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

"Mask shops in Venice probably do not buy or sell faces. But that is something that's likely to happen in fantasy stories," Okawara told Reuters.

"I thought it would be fun to actually do that."

The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.

Original Submission


