from the game-on dept.
Video game revenues in 2020 set to top sports, movie industries:
Global video game revenue is up 20 percent in 2020, and will finish the year at an eye-watering $180 billion according to data from IDC. That figure beats the pre-coronavirus $100 billion that movies brought in in 2019, and the $75 billion brought in by the major sports leagues around the world.
And unlike sports and movies, which were both hit hard this year by the shuttering of stadiums and theaters, video games have only seen their popularity increase as people have looked for new ways to pass the time.
[...] Indeed, in an interview with MarketWatch, IDC’s Lewis Ward said that he doesn’t see a slowdown in video game sales coming any time soon.
Specifically mentioned game systems with higher demand are the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X, and the Playstation 5.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 24, @08:43PM
Well, sports and movies have turned into lazy nagfests against their core audience... lots of those people have said, this is supposed to be entertainment... think I'll pass. Turn on the videogame.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 24, @08:44PM (1 child)
There should be a Homelessness Simulator for all those who are going to be and have most recently become homeless as a result of lack of a job/funds to pay for rent and other necessities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 24, @08:47PM
That could really become a gritty form of a GTA game. Rockstar, are you listening?