Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Insecure Wheels: Police Turn to Car Data to Destroy Suspects' Alibis

posted by requerdanos on Wednesday December 30, @03:12AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News
Insecure wheels: Police turn to car data to destroy suspects' alibis:

On June 26, 2017, the lifeless body of Ronald French, a bearded auto mechanic with once-twinkling eyes, was mysteriously found in a cornfield in Kalamazoo County, Michigan.

[...] For more than two years, Kalamazoo County sheriff's detectives investigated French's murder without making any arrests. Then, according to police records obtained by NBC News, one of the detectives learned of an emerging field — digital vehicle forensics — which focuses on extracting the treasure trove of data stored in an automobile's onboard computers.

They returned to French's 2016 black Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which had been stolen around the time he vanished, and discovered time-stamped recordings of someone else's voice using the hands-free system to play Eminem on the radio at the time of French's murder.

The voice, according to the police report obtained by NBC News, belonged to Joshua Wessel, [whose] voice was identified by relatives, including his wife, key evidence that allowed investigators to reconstruct his movements and the final hours of French's life, the police report says. In July, Wessel was arrested and charged with French's murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial subject to psychiatric assessment.

Original Submission


«  Himalayas Act Like an ‘Aerosol Factory’
Insecure Wheels: Police Turn to Car Data to Destroy Suspects' Alibis | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 30, @03:16AM (1 child)

    by Grishnakh (2831) on Wednesday December 30, @03:16AM (#1092740)

    Usually privacy advocates decry the systems in cars that can be used to incriminate drivers, but in this case, it looks like it worked out well: the truck was owned by the victim, who surely would have wanted its data (*his* data, since it was his vehicle) used to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

    However this doesn't say anything about any safeguards against the data being used against you if it's your vehicle.

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday December 30, @04:22AM

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Wednesday December 30, @04:22AM (#1092753) Journal
      Your phone spies on you. Your car spies on you. The crossing lights at the corner spy on you. You give your DNA to 23andMe. You give your email and search history to google. You buy from Amazon. Your neighbours door cams spy on you. The self driving cars will be watching you as you walk your dog. Your purchases are tracked when you pay for them, your fitness tracker spies on you, the trolls on the Internet spy on you, your glucometer spies on you, your printer spies on you, so does your wifi, so does your laptop and your tv is watching you. And any IoT devices spy on you.

      And you worry about using even a fake user name on the Internet? Hahaha. Tell me another one.

      --
      SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @03:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @03:28AM (#1092742)

    Chevy BAD. Ford GOOD.

    I have no idea what TFS is about.

    Hehehe, "editors," eh. Yeah.

(1)