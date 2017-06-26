On June 26, 2017, the lifeless body of Ronald French, a bearded auto mechanic with once-twinkling eyes, was mysteriously found in a cornfield in Kalamazoo County, Michigan.
[...] For more than two years, Kalamazoo County sheriff's detectives investigated French's murder without making any arrests. Then, according to police records obtained by NBC News, one of the detectives learned of an emerging field — digital vehicle forensics — which focuses on extracting the treasure trove of data stored in an automobile's onboard computers.
They returned to French's 2016 black Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which had been stolen around the time he vanished, and discovered time-stamped recordings of someone else's voice using the hands-free system to play Eminem on the radio at the time of French's murder.
The voice, according to the police report obtained by NBC News, belonged to Joshua Wessel, [whose] voice was identified by relatives, including his wife, key evidence that allowed investigators to reconstruct his movements and the final hours of French's life, the police report says. In July, Wessel was arrested and charged with French's murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial subject to psychiatric assessment.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 30, @03:16AM (1 child)
Usually privacy advocates decry the systems in cars that can be used to incriminate drivers, but in this case, it looks like it worked out well: the truck was owned by the victim, who surely would have wanted its data (*his* data, since it was his vehicle) used to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.
However this doesn't say anything about any safeguards against the data being used against you if it's your vehicle.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday December 30, @04:22AM
And you worry about using even a fake user name on the Internet? Hahaha. Tell me another one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @03:28AM
