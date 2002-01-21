Facebook ad integrity chief suddenly departs after controversies:
Facebook's chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company's ad products around sensitive subjects such as politics and coronavirus misinformation, departed this week, according to an internal company post viewed by Reuters on Friday.
Rob Leathern, director of product management, said earlier this month on Facebook's internal network that he would be leaving the company on December 30. His exit had not been previously reported.
Facebook did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com on Friday regarding his departure.
Leathern said in the internal post that he was 'leaving Facebook to work on consumer privacy beyond just ads and social media,' without disclosing where he was headed.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Leathern wrote that at Facebook he'd 'had a great experience in a difficult, fun, fast-growing and impactful role at the company working with amazing people.'
'While I'm not going to be working on ads directly, it will be a part of what I work on as I will be staying in the tech/data/privacy space,' he continued.
Leathern vowed to share more about his next steps in 'the next week or two.'
Rob Leathern's departure tweet
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Sunday January 03, @06:13PM (1 child)
Um, do we really care what this guy does? Or about Facebook in general? Maybe if he goes to work for McMann and Tate
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fakefuck39 on Sunday January 03, @09:42PM
"3rd Reich Ethics Committee Chief" #they killed da jews and shit
"Swedish Pandemic Czar" #they killed the blue eyed white people and shit
"Vatican Science Council Overlord" #said earth was flat till I believe 1992
"Google DoGooder Council President" #we do no evil
"Facebook Ad Integrity Chief"
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday January 03, @06:15PM
A well-payed shit bucket that provides plausible deniability.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday January 03, @06:16PM (3 children)
They have integrity at Facebook? His job must have been a Sisyphus-job of near epic proportions.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 03, @06:35PM (2 children)
His real job was probably to coordinate narrative messaging with the rest of the DNC/Antifa cabal. With the election over he will now be rewarded with hookers and blow over at Hunter's place.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 03, @06:40PM
Hey, buddy, that's the DNC/GOP/Antifa/ProudBoys cabal!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 03, @06:44PM
There's too much heat on Hunter right now, but I hear there is a vacancy at Little Saint James.
(Score: 3, Troll) by VLM on Sunday January 03, @07:18PM (1 child)
If you're just going to be an outlet for big brother propaganda and one permitted political party only, theres not much point in having your own ethics and morals council dude.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Sunday January 03, @08:44PM
They are the early testers of the techno-sphere censorship. Even though I agree with you, one party bias is a relatively minor issue.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 03, @08:53PM (1 child)
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 03, @10:08PM
They should change it to Facebook Customer Integrity, since the advertisers are the customers.