Facebook's chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company's ad products around sensitive subjects such as politics and coronavirus misinformation, departed this week, according to an internal company post viewed by Reuters on Friday.

Rob Leathern, director of product management, said earlier this month on Facebook's internal network that he would be leaving the company on December 30. His exit had not been previously reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com on Friday regarding his departure.

Leathern said in the internal post that he was 'leaving Facebook to work on consumer privacy beyond just ads and social media,' without disclosing where he was headed.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Leathern wrote that at Facebook he'd 'had a great experience in a difficult, fun, fast-growing and impactful role at the company working with amazing people.'

'While I'm not going to be working on ads directly, it will be a part of what I work on as I will be staying in the tech/data/privacy space,' he continued.

Leathern vowed to share more about his next steps in 'the next week or two.'