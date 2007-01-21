from the a-couple-of-extra-degrees-of-freedom dept.
Researchers Find a Faster, More Efficient Way to 3D Print:
Two researchers at Penn State have created a new system for five-axis additive 3D-printing that reduces the amount and density of support materials needed for making printed objects.
In a paper entitled "Process planning for five-axis support free additive manufacturing," doctoral candidates Xinyi Xiaoa and Sanjay Joshi proposed using a 3D printer with a movable build plate or extrusion arm to turn objects in 3D space as they're printed, thereby making every surface "flat" as its being extruded.
[...] The researcher's project focuses on a new predictive model for print preparation that makes it far faster to prepare objects for printing on a five-axis 3D printer.
"Using a five-axis deposition machine has the potential to build structures without the need for supports," the researchers wrote. "However, there is a lack of automated process planning software to support the full use of five-axis machines. [We introduce] an automated method that allows reorienting the part during the build using a five-axis machine."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @01:36PM
Though a dome or even an arch is very strong, 3D printing of them is very hard as the "2D process" of printing by approximating a curve by stepping squares makes part of the arch unprintable without supports. try bridging from one side to another in a curved line... the plastic is pulled striath and is out of place. Even support structures this printing can fail, since the curve is still not supported during the past.
I just spend two weeks on approximating a the curved under side of a dome with a series of barrel arches and legs / dams seperating them so it can be printed on the unseen inside with an extract supports. So the legs dams seprate the space in 10mm segements along the x axis then print an arch between two dams folling the general arch of dome messaured at lowest side of the dome. Hence a series of archs but each surface is fstraight / lat in both x and y axis. It works but the starting math is bad until getting into a routine. It looks ok but takes up more space and material. But at least I do not have use slicer routine to create it. IT would used 2x again as much martial to support the dome and print it from the bottom of object to top... 200mm up.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 07, @04:07PM (1 child)
How will less support material change the structure of it? As in will it become more brittle etc and will the structural integrity of the items change?. Is this the support material that you keep or is it the support material that you wash out -- as there are both kinds?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @04:46PM
The support material is just there for situations where the print wouldn't be connected to anything. For example If you wanted to print something with an overhang, you'd need to either lay it on it's side or use supports so that you're not printing into thin air. This has no impact on the ultimate strength of the print and such supports are typically removed immediately after completion of the print. They exist purely because the intermediate structure may be impossible due to overhangs or slopes that aren't steep enough to be maintained.
By adding those additional orientations, they can eliminate most of the support material leading to faster prints with less waste. I doubt this completely removes the supports, but it should drastically cut down on that waste.