Two researchers at Penn State have created a new system for five-axis additive 3D-printing that reduces the amount and density of support materials needed for making printed objects.

In a paper entitled "Process planning for five-axis support free additive manufacturing," doctoral candidates Xinyi Xiaoa and Sanjay Joshi proposed using a 3D printer with a movable build plate or extrusion arm to turn objects in 3D space as they're printed, thereby making every surface "flat" as its being extruded.

[...] The researcher's project focuses on a new predictive model for print preparation that makes it far faster to prepare objects for printing on a five-axis 3D printer.

"Using a five-axis deposition machine has the potential to build structures without the need for supports," the researchers wrote. "However, there is a lack of automated process planning software to support the full use of five-axis machines. [We introduce] an automated method that allows reorienting the part during the build using a five-axis machine."