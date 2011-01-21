Stories
LG's Rollable Phone is a Tantalizing Response to Samsung's Foldables

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables:

For the last two years, it's been an open secret that LG has been working on a smartphone with a rollable screen -- that is, a device with a display that starts out phone-sized and stretches out into a tiny tablet. It's still not quite done, but that didn't stop LG from offering our first real glimpse at the device in a lightning-fast teaser during its CES 2021 press conference.

[...] While details are scant, the LG Rollable is at least visually a tantalizing response to Samsung's slew of foldable phones. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which pairs a tall and narrow external display with a spacious interior one, the Rollable's single screen is the same size as a traditional smartphone display -- at least, before it mechanically unfurls to the size of a small tablet. From what we've seen, that clever design means the Rollable's display won't feature the same telltale crease found in many existing foldables.

[...] Given the speed at which Oppo and TCL seem to be working through smartphone concepts, it's very possible we'll wind up with two or three rival rollables later in 2021. Needless to say, if you don't need to buy a new phone right now, it's definitely worth waiting to see what ambitious new hardware this year has in store.

Also at:
LG teases its Rollable phone again
LG Rollable finally shown off as a foldable phone alternative at CES 2021

Original Submission


