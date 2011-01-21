Stories
Ubiquiti: Change Your Password, Enable 2FA

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 12, @03:39AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Ubiquiti: Change Your Password, Enable 2FA:

Ubiquiti, a major vendor of cloud-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as routers, network video recorders, security cameras and access control systems, is urging customers to change their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication. The company says an incident at a third-party cloud provider may have exposed customer account information and credentials used to remotely manage Ubiquiti gear.

In an email sent to customers today, Ubiquiti Inc. said it recently became aware of "unauthorized access to certain of our information technology systems hosted by a third party cloud provider," although it declined to name that provider.

[...] Ubiquiti has not yet responded to requests for more information, but the notice was confirmed as official in a post on the company's user support forum.

Is anyone running Ubiquiti gear and if so, what do you think?

