Wine 6.0 Released

posted by martyb on Friday January 15, @03:54AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
takyon writes:

Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux

Wine 6.0 stable is now officially available as the annual stable release for this open-source project allowing Windows games and applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like platforms.

Among the many highlights for Wine 6.0 are core modules now being implemented in Portable Executable (PE) format, the initial (experimental) Vulkan back-end for WineD3D as an alternative to OpenGL, DirectShow and Media Foundation support, and a redesign of their text console implementation.

Release notes.

  • (Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Friday January 15, @04:20AM (1 child)

    by fakefuck39 (6620) on Friday January 15, @04:20AM (#1100385)

    Does anyone in real life actually use Wine for more than just screwing around wasting their time? If someone wants something on windows, and they're on Linux, they spin up a VM or dual-boot. I've literally never in my adult life met a single person that used Wine for anything.

    Like, what is the point of this? What I do find quite a bit is people using the linux subsystem in Windows, for personal use. For running a windows app? You spin up windows and just run it there. Yes, you can run some games with various levels of effort or success. You can run photoshop and lose your saved work once in a while. I don't think anyone actually does any of this.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday January 15, @04:29AM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday January 15, @04:29AM (#1100388)

      Pretty soon Wine will be the only form of standalone Windows you can run. Get used to screwing around with it if you don't want real Microsoft snitchware or faux Chromebook terminal.

