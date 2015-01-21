from the whereas-in-the-movie-"Inception",-they-could-have-based-room-allocation-on-Frogger dept.
Tetris is no longer just a game, but an algorithm that ensures maximum hotel room occupancy:
To achieve full occupancy, hotels used to rely exclusively on experience, concentration and human abilities. Then came online booking, which made the reservation collection process faster, but did not solve the risk of turning down long stays because of rooms previously booked for short stays.
To avoid overbooking (accepting more reservations than there is room for) in some cases online sales are blocked before hotels are completely booked. The solution that the University of Trento has just discovered could change the life of hotels by increasing the number of occupied rooms and, therefore, in the revenue of hotel owners.
[...] "The intuition of the RoomTetris algorithm—[Roberto Battiti] says—derives from the Tetris game, which is well-known among scientists and video game enthusiasts around the world. Colored tiles of different shapes fall in the playing field and players must place them so that they do not build up, therefore they have to fit the blocks in the best way possible in the free cells".
He continues: "If the average profit of a hotel is 10-15% of the turnover, the increased room availability generated by the algorithm in the high season can increase it by a further 5-10% (depending on the average occupancy rate and the duration of the stay). With little effort (which is actually made by powerful computers in the cloud) there are certainly cases where the profitability can even double. I bet that within a few years almost all hotels will use our optimal algorithm, and that many hotel management habits will therefore change radically".
In practice, with RoomTetris hotels will no longer allocate rooms at the time of booking, but when guests arrive at the hotel, providing the optimal solution for a higher occupancy rate and increased profitability.
"The success of RoomTetris, which is the first optimal room allocation algorithm for the hotel industry, suggests that the room allocation process can be managed by this algorithm at check-in, ensuring the best possible performance, at global level," concludes Battiti.
The graphic in the linked story helps to make the Tetris connection much clearer.
I'm wondering how well this will hold up versus people making reservations who have always had room xyz since their honeymoon?
Journal Reference:
Roberto Battiti, Mauro Brunato, Filippo Battiti. RoomTetris: an optimal procedure for committing rooms to reservations in hotels, Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Technology (DOI: 10.1108/JHTT-08-2019-0108)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 15, @12:09PM
First there needs to be more than just a few travelers...the timing of this development leaves something to be desired!
If/when there are high seasons again and hotels are fully booked, I'm not looking forward to this new optimizing algorithm. The idea that "...the room allocation process can be managed by this algorithm at check-in, ensuring the best possible performance, at global level," sounds to me like arriving a little late is going to leave me searching for a room.
Hopefully there will still be "late arrival" (prepaid) reservations.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday January 15, @12:13PM
Can't claim I never really thought about how or when hotels did assign the rooms. The solution here is then to assign rooms at arrival instead of at booking. Which I guess in Tetris terms would allow you to have fewer dead or empty spots which is the inevitable doom of any game of Tetris. In that regard it makes a lot of sense to assign at arrival, you can also steer the people then to fill up floors (like you fill up rows in Tetris) -- which also means you can more efficiently assign cleaning crews and such I would imagine.
But still there must be some kind of pools of bookings, for various types of rooms and services and such. I guess nobody is sad if they get a room upgrade on arrival but I gather a lot of people would be quite upset if they are somehow downgraded in room quality upon arrival due to all the rooms they wanted are already assigned to other guests. I didn't read the paper, yet, so there might be something in there about that.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday January 15, @12:25PM
Also while this has somewhat changed from game implementation to game implementation in a lot of games of Tetris you actually see part of the queue, sort of like the next or the next two-three pieces that will arrive. Then in some implementations you can save or store a piece (tetris99 has that as I recall it). That helps planning a lot. Those things would be gone here and can't be part of the algorithm then. Still part of the algo then is to actually know what is coming down the pipeline, if you assign at arrival that isn't helpful since the pipeline is unknown or not looked at, or?
Still when I book a room I expect that room to be there when I arrive. If it isn't I would be kind of upset. It might not matter so much for a hotel room in my own country, I can always get another one easily (hopefully) but if I go to the other side of the world where I know nobody, the city or the system I might be a lot more upset.
I guess if you pay an extra upfront fee you can book an exact room number?
(Score: 1) by WeekendMonkey on Friday January 15, @01:19PM (1 child)
So I book months in advance for a vacation and arrive late in the day, after touring the area and I'm given a room by the elevator. But a person who booked their room at the check-in desk, earlier that day, gets the sea view?
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday January 15, @01:54PM
The algorithm is only there to maximise hotel profits, it has no concern over whether or not you enjoy your holiday or any part of the booking process. If you left it really late you could be enjoying your holiday in one of their "sister" hotels (the one with the roach problem that doesn't offer food and doesn't have a bar). But remember that someone somewhere is enjoying their lovely, lovely profits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 15, @02:03PM
"We've solved the problem of reservations by not making them until you arrive!"
Genius /s