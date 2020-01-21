The company Exotrail is testing a Hall Effect propulsion unit in a CubeSat and has completed some initial in-orbit tests successfully. Normally that kind of thruster is enormous and requires very large amounts of electricity. This one is about 2 liters in volume and uses only about 50 watts of power. More tests are planned in orbit. Exotrail's customers include the European Space Agency, the French space agency CNES, and AAC Clyde Space. Not much information beyond the press release is available.

