Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

First CubeSat with a Hall-Effect Thruster has Gone to Space

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 20, @02:55PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the bots-in-space? dept.
Science

canopic jug writes:

The company Exotrail is testing a Hall Effect propulsion unit in a CubeSat and has completed some initial in-orbit tests successfully. Normally that kind of thruster is enormous and requires very large amounts of electricity. This one is about 2 liters in volume and uses only about 50 watts of power. More tests are planned in orbit. Exotrail's customers include the European Space Agency, the French space agency CNES, and AAC Clyde Space. Not much information beyond the press release is available.

Covered at:

Original Submission


«  Brave Becomes First Browser to Add Native Support for the IPFS Protocol
First CubeSat with a Hall-Effect Thruster has Gone to Space | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.