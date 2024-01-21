from the watching-the-skies dept.
A proposal to replace the giant radio telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico with a new facility suggests it could be used for tracking space objects as well as for scientific research.
Plans for a potential replacement of the 305-meter radio telescope at Arecibo, whose observing platform collapsed Dec. 1, are still in their early phases. One proposal, developed by observatory staff and submitted to the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a recent white paper, calls for replacing the giant dish with an array of up to 1,000 small dishes, each nine meters across, on a platform spanning the current dish.
“As we move into the future, we feel that phased arrays are probably the right way to go, rather than continue to focus on large single-dish elements,” said Francisco Cordova, director of Arecibo Observatory, during a presentation at a Jan. 21 meeting of a committee supporting the ongoing planetary science decadal survey by the National Academies.
The concept in the white paper would double the sensitivity of the single-dish radio telescope and increase sky coverage by 250% compared to the fixed dish, as well as incorporate a new radar system. “From our perspective as the operator, we feel that the 305-meter was really an invaluable tool,” he said. “But, any future visions of the site really need to be centered around the development of a next-generation instrument.”
That new concept, Cordova said, could serve applications beyond astronomy and planetary science. One of the potential applications he listed on a slide in his presentation was space situational awareness (SSA).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 25, @01:59PM (1 child)
Arecibo dish is dead. Maybe a new device take residence in its place. Besides the hole in the ground, were there any other advantages to the Arecibo site?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 25, @02:25PM
In the last discussion about Arecibo, other advantages were mentioned. It seems that most, if not all, Puerto Rican children get to visit the site on school field trips. Little kids, and maybe bigger kids, get to see up close and personal what science can be, and what it can do. If that inspires 1 kid, or 100 kids, each year to pursue a STEM education, that's a genuine Good Thing™. A little sense of pride in being Puerto Rican and/or American would also be Good Things™. The economic impact of the site in an out-of-the-way back-woods community would also be a Good Thing™.
I'll leave the scientific benefits of the site for others to argue. I don't really know if this particular site is the best for any particular reason, but if you need such facilities, I'm all for placing them where they can do some good for the people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 25, @02:32PM
Promise lots of diverse missions and break the primary reason which was far space.
I wonder if moving from a single feedpoint is a move in that direction.
Would it not spread the received energy over multiple receivers.
If your receive electronics are already cooled and the best noise figure available,
then would this not lower the sensitivity of the array over a single feed point?