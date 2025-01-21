[...] "Every building that goes over four storeys, or even lower, is a research or demonstration project," observed Dr. Niels Morsing, director of wood and biomaterials at the Danish Technological Institute in Copenhagen. "There's a lot of effort going into proving performance. It's one of the barriers that we don't have "pre-accepted" solutions."

[...] As trees grow, they sequester carbon—about one tonne of CO2 for every cubic metre of wood. While carbon is emitted in processing the wood, the production of concrete is notoriously carbon-intensive. Just the chemical reaction that produces a tonne of cement releases about half a tonne of CO2. Provided the trees come from sustainable forests—so they are replaced when chopped down—and as long as the wood is recycled at the end of a building's life, it could be a powerful solution.

[...] As well as constructing the ZEB Lab building, Hasu's project, NERO, has focused on improving the design and manufacturing processes of nearly zero energy buildings in general, such as how to make them sufficiently energy-efficient to withstand bitter northern winters, and do well despite seasonal fluctuations in temperature, light and moisture.

"I love the (ZEB building)," said Hasu, 'because they have tried to do it all." He says it's a good example of how much can be done with pre-planning and the materials we have today.

The building was built for a university and energy research company SINTEF, so he says they were instinctively open-minded when it came to trying new approaches to construction.

But Hasu, who has spent 30 years working on industrialised construction and sites, believes once people experience living or working inside a mainly wooden building rather than a concrete one, they will be converted. "It's much more quiet ... and the wooden surface evens out the moisture inside—it is breathing. There's not so much echo inside. It's a very different feeling."