AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said, "overall demand exceeded planning" and CPU/GPU shortages will primarily impact gaming hardware and the low-end of the PC market. Gaming products impacted include both consoles and gaming CPUs and GPUs. This will continue until production resumes at full capacity, which may take up to 2H 2021. [...]

Ultimately, consoles such as the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S are likely to be the most affected of all until 2H 2021. [...]

[...] Adding to the supply woes is the fact that global GDDR6 shortage is expected to continue well into February and may be even beyond thus affecting all NVIDIA and AMD GPUs that use this memory standard.