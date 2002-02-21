Family Photo Snapped by Solar Orbiter Shows Venus, Earth And Mars Gleaming Like Stars:
Every now and again, we get a little glimpse of just how far human ingenuity has gone.
Quite literally: The above image was taken by a spacecraft travelling through the Solar System while it was at a distance of 251 million kilometres (156 million miles) from Earth – more than the distance between Earth and the Sun by nearly half again.
It was snapped by NASA and the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter, a mission to study the Sun, on 18 November 2020, while en route to its destination. It joins a burgeoning tradition of photos of Earth taken by instruments far beyond where humans ourselves can venture.
But it's not just Earth in Solar Orbiter's image; Venus and Mars make an appearance, too, 48 million and 332 million kilometres from the spacecraft, respectively. It's a lovely family portrait when you think about it – three rocky planets, so similar in many ways, but so very different from each other – seen through a scientific instrument – the Heliospheric Imager – designed to study the heart of the Solar System.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @08:41PM (2 children)
Venus does not look like it is in the same plane as Mars and Earth.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Tuesday February 02, @08:50PM (1 child)
I blinked. Can we take it again?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 02, @09:10PM
Nope, that's what Photoshop is for.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 02, @09:27PM (1 child)
Where's our flat-Earth A/C?
I want his take on this image.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @09:53PM
You are right, it is impossible to fake a photo as detailed as this.