IBM unveiled on Wednesday improvements to quantum computing software that it expects will increase performance of its complex machines by a factor of 100, a development that builds on Big Blue's progress in making the advanced computing hardware.
In a road map, the computing giant targeted the release of quantum computing applications over the next two years that will tackle challenges such as artificial intelligence and complex financial calculations. And it's opening up lower level programming access that it expects will lead to a better foundation for those applications.
Much of the software will be written using open-source technology that outsiders can contribute to and benefit from, IBM said in a statement, adding the improvements will "lead to a 100x speedup."
[...] IBM's quantum computing road map encompasses hardware and software improvements.
In coming years, IBM expects to add application modules and services to make those chores easier to tackle. At the lower level, it'll offer steady improvements in circuit technology through 2026.
IBM Promises 1000-Qubit Quantum Computer
Today, IBM made its aspirations more concrete by publicly announcing a "road map" for the development of its quantum computers, including the ambitious goal of building one containing 1000 qubits by 2023. IBM's current largest quantum computer, revealed this month, contains 65 qubits.
[...] The plan includes building intermediate-size machines of 127 and 433 qubits in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and envisions following up with a million-qubit machine at some unspecified date. Dario Gil, IBM's director of research, says he is confident his team can keep to the schedule. "A road map is more than a plan and a PowerPoint presentation," he says. "It's execution."
[...] IBM's declared timeline comes with an obvious risk that everyone will know if it misses its milestones. But the company decided to reveal its plans so that its clients and collaborators would know what to expect. Dozens of quantum-computing startup companies use IBM's current machines to develop their own software products, and knowing IBM's milestones should help developers better tailor their efforts to the hardware, Gil says.
[...] A 1000-qubit machine is a particularly important milestone in the development of a full-fledged quantum computer, researchers say. Such a machine would still be 1000 times too small to fulfill quantum computing's full potential—such as breaking current internet encryption schemes—but it would big enough to spot and correct the myriad errors that ordinarily plague the finicky quantum bits.