It's that time of year again! Americans will hold their annual football championship today — 4.5 hours from when this story goes live — Sunday, February 7th, 2021 starting at 6:30 PM EST (2230 UTC).

In years past, people would gather together for tailgate parties of every description and to watch the game. Social distancing in response to COVID-19 has certainly put a crimp on things this year. Fear not! We are again(!) offering a place to (virtually) gather with friends to comment on the game and commercials!

You are hereby invited to meet up with us on IRC in channel "#SuperBowl-LV"

See below for some details on the game.

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs 2021 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, and more:

How to watch Super Bowl LIV: Date: Feb. 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

The story continues with which performers will sing The National Anthem and America the Beautiful, and who will perform at the halftime show, and a host of other pieces of information.

(NB: For some reason, what the rest of the world calls "football" is what Americans call "soccer". This super bowl "football" game is decidedly NOT "soccer".)