7 Minutes to Mars: NASA's Perseverance Rover Attempts Most Dangerous Landing Yet
Video at NASA on YouTube on the Perseverance landing.
Helicopter!!
NASA's Perseverance Rover Prepares for Mars Landing
NASA's Perseverance rover prepares for Mars landing:
If NASA successfully lands its fifth rover on Mars on Thursday, it will have delivered the Red Planet's first microphones, its first aircraft, more cameras than ever before and a life-detecting duo known as SHERLOC and WATSON.
The Perseverance rover will also hopefully complete the initial step in an estimated 10-year effort to return samples of Martian rock back to Earth-bound researchers.
The rover carries a drill that can collect around 40 core samples, some 30 of which will be returned to Earth in the 2031 timeframe — though that plan could change.
With luck, however, scientists won't have to wait a decade for evidence of early Martian life.
Perseverance has a laser spectrometer on board that will be able to examine rocks using different wavelengths of energy.
Attached to the end of Perseverance's robotic arm, SHERLOC will scan rocks with deep-ultraviolet light to classify the organic materials, minerals and chemicals on their surfaces. The acronym stands for Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals.
WATSON, the Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering, will also take microscopic images of the rocks.
Data from these and other sensors will help scientists determine whether the rocks might contain signs of fossilized microbial life.
"The science we're going to do is spectacular," NASA's Luther Beegle, SHERLOC's principal investigator, told reporters during one of two virtual NASA press conferences Tuesday.
[...] Perseverance will also be carrying a key innovation that will eventually help scientists get perspectives they cannot otherwise achieve — a petite, autonomous helicopter called Ingenuity.
Similar in appearance to a recreational drone found on Earth, Ingenuity is a technology demonstrator that will gather data on how the aircraft operates in an atmosphere that is "extremely thin — one percent compared to what we have at Earth," said MiMi Aung, NASA's Ingenuity project manager.
What is learned could help develop helicopters that could act as long-range scouts for rovers, get close-in photos of hard-to-reach locations like cliffsides and carry samples back to a central location.
"Larger versions could be an independent explorer directly talking to orbiters and relaying data back to Earth," said Bob Ballerina, Ingenuity's chief engineer, during a February webinar held by NASA and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
[...] MOXIE, the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, is designed to convert carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere to usable oxygen, a key capability for supporting broader exploration.
"Liquid oxygen is an excellent rocket propellant for the return trip on eventual human missions," explained Jeff Sheehy, chief engineer at NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate.
One Day to Jezero: NASA's Mars Rover Ready to Stick its Landing
One day to Jezero: NASA's Mars rover ready to stick its landing:
On Friday, engineers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) sent a simple command to the rover: "Do EDL." That began the process of entry, descent, and landing, sending the rover, encased in a protective heat shield and backshell, barreling toward the planet. The landing sequence will mirror that of the Curiosity rover, a near-clone that landed in 2012. "We are headed exactly where we want," says Jennifer Trosper, the mission's deputy project manager at JPL. "The spacecraft is focused. The team is focused. And we are all ready to go."
Tomorrow, at 3:27 p.m. ET, the rover will separate from the cruise stage that ferried it to Mars, dropping tungsten weights to angle its entry into the thin martian atmosphere at hypersonic speeds. (Events will be received on Earth on an 11-minute, 22-second radio delay, with NASA streaming a live feed from JPL's control room.) At 3:38 p.m., the heat shield will hit temperatures of 1300℃, hot enough to melt iron. Whereas Curiosity deployed its parachute once it hit a set speed, Perseverance will wait until it gets within range of the landing site. It's a trivial change in-flight software—one line of code—that engineers expect will make its arrival 10 times more precise than Curiosity's.
Twenty seconds after the parachute deploys, the heat shield will eject, allowing a radar and cameras arrayed on the rover's belly to look for hazards in the terrain below. The rover will orient itself by comparing what it sees to stored high-resolution maps created by Mars orbiters. After identifying a safe haven among the crater's cliffs, sand dunes, and boulders, the rover and its sky crane—a sort of rocket-propelled hovercraft—will detach from the parachute.
A minute later—about 3:55 p.m. for those watching from Earth—the sky crane, now falling at only 2.7 kilometers per hour and 20 meters above ground, will lower the rover to the surface, unspooling it with nylon cords. After the rover deploys its six cleated aluminum wheels, explosively powered blades will sever the cords, sending the sky crane to fly and crash a safe distance away, says Erisa Stilley, an EDL engineer at JPL. "And now we're on the surface of Mars," she says. "We have a brand new baby spacecraft in its new environment ready to start rolling around."
If the rover lands where engineers want it to, it will find itself staring at a 70-meter cliff of mudstone, the edge of Jezero's fossilized delta. Within minutes, the rover should peer through clear dust covers on its hazard cameras to spy the ground in front and behind it. Microphones and commercial video cameras attached to the spacecraft should capture, for the first time, the sights and sounds of landing, though that material won't be available for several days. And something else will be listening: NASA's InSight spacecraft, thousands of kilometers away, will use its sensitive seismometer to record the impact of Perseverance's tungsten weights on the surface.
What to Expect From the Dramatic Mars Perseverance Landing on Thursday
What to expect from the dramatic Mars Perseverance landing on Thursday:
Thursday's the big day. NASA's multibillion-dollar Mars rover will arrive at the red planet and almost immediately begin the process of trying to set down safely on the surface.
[...] Though the Martian atmosphere is thin, it will nonetheless provide a majority of the resistance to slow Perseverance down. Within about 80 seconds of entering the Martian atmosphere, temperatures outside the aeroshell are expected to reach 1,300° Celsius.
About four minutes after encountering the atmosphere, the vehicle's parachutes will deploy. Shortly after, the protective aeroshell will fall away, its job done. Then, when the vehicle descends to about 4km above the planet's surface, it will activate its Terrain Navigation System. Up until this point, Perseverance's trip will be very similar to that of the Curiosity rover, which underwent a similar "seven minutes of terror" during its successful landing in August 2012.
With Perseverance there is one key difference—whereas Curiosity sought a safe landing site in the relatively smooth terrain of the Gale crater, this spacecraft will land in a more hazardous location with boulders, the Jezero crater. This location should make for richer scientific exploration. To mitigate this risk, engineers added a new system to would allow for a more precise landing.
As it descends, an onboard computer will begin to rapidly take pictures of the Martian surface, looking for features such as craters, cliffs, and large boulders to compare against previously captured orbital imagery. After the onboard computer has made 15 landmark "matches," it will switch to a higher-resolution imaging mode to fine-tune the landing positioning. Curiosity could estimate where it was on Mars to within about 3km. Perseverance will bring this error down to 40 meters.
Upon reaching an altitude of 2km, the rover will begin a powered descent, followed by the "skycrane" maneuver to set Perseverance down on Mars at a velocity of less than 1m/s.
When will we know Perseverance made it? Cameras on board the spacecraft will record its descent, but there will be no ability to relay this data in real time, and it will be sent a few days later. Because there is an 11-minute time delay between Earth and Mars at present, we won't know the spacecraft's fate until after it has touched down (or left a smoking hole in the surface of Mars). Touchdown is scheduled for about 3:55pm EST (20:55 UTC). With luck, a signal from the spacecraft will arrive on Earth, telling us all is well.
NASA television will provide live coverage on all the usual places beginning at 2:15pm EST (19:15 UTC) Thursday. So many people at NASA and in industry have worked extraordinarily hard to make Thursday a success, let us hope they are rewarded.
