CreativeFuture Copyright Coalition Sets its Sights on Facebook and Google

posted by martyb on Thursday February 25, @04:33AM
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Copyright Coalition Asks President Biden to Help Fight Piracy and Big Tech

The CreativeFuture coalition, which represents companies and individuals in the film, TV, music, and publishing industries, is asking President Biden to help fight online piracy. Now that the felony streaming bill and the CASE Act have been passed, big tech companies such as Google and Facebook are key adversaries once again.

[...] With the felony streaming bill and the CASE Act passed, the pro-copyright group already got most of what it asked for in last year's letter. But there is more. In the letter sent this week, CreativeFuture points the finger at an 'enemy' that's closer to home. "As you well know from your years in the Senate and as Vice President, not everyone in Washington is a supporter of copyright. The creative community has often been on the losing end of the battle to improve copyright protections," the group writes.

[...] With this week's letter, the group reminds President Biden of its concerns, calling for support. "We hope that your Administration will support ongoing efforts to ensure that the biggest internet platforms – companies such as Facebook and Google – have greater accountability for addressing the unlawful conduct occurring across their worldwide services."

"We know that you are personally aware of how these platforms can be misused and how they dodge accountability – all while making immense profits," the letter adds.

Letter to President Biden.

Also at The Hill.

