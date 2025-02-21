Stories
'Dare Mighty Things': Hidden Message Found on Nasa Mars Rover Parachute

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 25, @02:29PM
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

'Dare mighty things': hidden message found on Nasa Mars rover parachute:

Internet sleuths claim to have decoded a hidden message displayed on the parachute that helped Nasa's Perseverance Rover land safely on Mars last week. They claim that the phrase "Dare mighty things" – used as a motto by Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory – was encoded on the parachute using a pattern representing letters as binary computer code.

Reddit users and social media posters on Twitter noticed that the red-and-white pattern on the parachute looked deliberate, and arrived at the result by using the red to represent the figure one, and the white to represent zero.

[...] The challenge had been set by Nasa itself. While the pattern has a scientific purpose – it allows mission control to see the angle the parachute has deployed at and whether it has got twisted – during a live stream discussing the landing, one Nasa commentator said: "Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find. So we invite you all to give it a shot and show your work."

Nasa has previously used the phrase in association with its Mars missions. In 2013 it issued a trailer video of the Curiosity rover mission entitled "Dare mighty things". The current mission has also used the phrase in tweets marking the successful landing.

[...] The company's technical director, Richard Crane, told the BBC: "It is an incredibly emotional moment, when you know that millions of people around the world are holding their breath, waiting for news of a successful touchdown, and that part of that success is down to the efforts of our fantastic team here in Tiverton."

Direct link to parachute deployment from NASA.

Original Submission


  by FatPhil on Thursday February 25, @03:17PM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Thursday February 25, @03:17PM (#1117236) Homepage
    "Dear Elon - where's that lander you said you were going to put here in 2018? Or the one you said you were going to put here in 2020? Have fun catching up! All the best, LMS&BDS (ULA)"
    The Guardian article refers to "Nasa."
    It's not a simple name; it's an acronym. Thus, the correct written form is "NASA."
    After all, the same article refers to the "BBC", not the "Bbc."

