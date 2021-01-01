A heavily downloaded Node.js library has a high severity command injection vulnerability revealed this month.

Tracked as CVE-2021-21315, the bug impacts the "systeminformation" npm component which gets about 800,000 weekly downloads and has scored close to 34 million downloads to date since its inception.

Put simply, "systeminformation" is a lightweight Node.js library that developers can include in their project to retrieve system information related to CPU, hardware, battery, network, services, and system processes.

[...] "This library is still work in progress. It is supposed to be used as a backend/server-side library (will definitely not work within a browser)," states the developer behind the component.

However, the presence of the code injection flaw within "systeminformation" meant an attacker could execute system commands by carefully injecting payload within the unsanitized parameters used by the component.

[...] Users of "systeminformation" should upgrade to versions 5.3.1 and above to resolve the CVE-2021-21315 vulnerability in their application.