Ultrasound triggers brain's waste disposal system in Alzheimer's patients:
Using ultrasound as a way of treating Alzheimer's is starting to gain some traction on the back of promising research in rodents. Much of this centers on how targeted ultrasound can open the blood brain barrier to enable the passage of drugs to destroy the buildup of amyloid plaques, which are associated with the progression of the disease.
In this new study, carried out at West Virginia University, scientists dove a little deeper into the physiological effects of opening the blood brain barrier. The experiments involved three volunteers with early-stage Alzheimer's aged 61, 72 and 73, who received ultrasound treatment targeting the hippocampus, the region associated with learning and memory capacity. Contrast-enhancement dyes were used and observed with MRI scans to track the resulting changes in the brain, which showed the dye moving through what are known as draining veins.
"This imaging pattern was unexpected and enhances our understanding of brain physiology," says Rashi Mehtam, who led the research. "The glymphatic system, which is a fluid-movement and waste-clearance system that's unique to the brain, has been studied in animals, but there is controversy about whether this system truly exists in humans. The imaging pattern that we discuss in the paper offers evidence not only to support that the system does likely exist in humans but that focused ultrasound may modulate fluid movement patterns and immunological responses along this system."
The scientists see this as evidence that using targeted ultrasound to open the blood brain barrier may induce an immunological healing response around the draining veins in early-stage Alzheimer's patients. It also adds to our understanding of the glymphatic system and the different ways we might influence its activity for better health outcomes, which include low-level alcohol consumption, regular deep sleep or even sleeping on your side.
Rashi I. Mehta, Jeffrey S. Carpenter, Rupal I.Mehta, et al. Blood-Brain Barrier Opening with MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound Elicits Meningeal Venous Permeability in Humans with Early Alzheimer Disease, Radiology (DOI: 10.1148/radiol.2021200643)
(Score: 2) by Eratosthenes on Monday March 01, @06:02AM (1 child)
But when you are old, and you hit "flush", well, it depends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @08:10AM
Yep, them depends are great when you get old.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 01, @06:37AM
The DOI (10.1148/radiol.2021200643) [nih.gov] got cut off.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 01, @06:40AM
I was *just* on the phone with a friend talking about how people 200 years ago used to die less of cancer and more of, say, infections, and that cancer and Alzheimer's are something of the final frontier nowadays.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday March 01, @07:20AM
Symptoms are, loss of comment counts, no mod points assigned, and a profound inability to recognize alt-right dogwhistles and approve aristarchus submissions. By all accounts, a terminal condition.
Runaway: Mentally Unfit!
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Monday March 01, @07:54AM (2 children)
This makes me wonder if those who apply audible sounds to the head, by reading aloud, singing songs, or chanting/reciting
prayersstuff daily have better "brain waste disposal".
I have often wondered if such audio frequency sounds had a beneficial effect on the pineal gland, and perhaps other structures in the head.
If only I could sing myself healthy!
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Monday March 01, @08:37AM
Yes -- but only if done in soprano.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Monday March 01, @10:46AM
You may want to check this out:
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."